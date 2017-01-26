Tonight in L.V.: Ricky Martin headlines Calibash, ‘Drumline Live,’ Too $hort, Ralphie May, Holly Madison

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Ricky Martin headlines the inaugural Calibash Las Vegas festival of Latin urban music with Wisin, CNCO and Don Omar at T-Mobile Arena. Think of it as a preview of Ricky’s residency at the new Park Theater at nearby Monte Carlo starting April 5.

The musical team behind the films “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat” present the show-stopping production “Drumline Live,” based on the marching band traditions of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

Social media star and ex-“Peepshow” headliner Holly Madison hosts a Vegas Magazine winter issue party at the newly opened The Dorsey at The Venetian.

Ralphie May makes “No Apologies” in his new run of late-night shows at Harrah’s Showroom.

Jane Lee Hooker presents her five-woman blues rock band from New York at The Yard in Topgolf at MGM Grand. Bass player Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go’s) and her Blue Bonnets also are performing.

August Burns Red, In Hearts Wake and Protest the Hero raise the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

West Coast rap pioneer Too $hort headlines the Throwback Thursday party at LAX at The Luxor.

DJ Shift spins at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

GTA spins at Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

Cedric Gervais spins at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

DJ Five spins at Tao at The Venetian.

And a tip for Friday: The first 100 people at the grand opening of Plantone’s Italian Market on West Warm Springs Road win free pizza once a week for a year starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

TOMORROW IN LAS VEGAS

What does it take for Cirque du Soleil to send 100 performers and crew on a three- to five-year global trek? Artistic director Fabrice Lemire breaks down the extraordinary travel details of moving “a village” every five days in our Friday Neon story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Plus, a roller-coaster ride of an interview with rapper Juicy J and our weekend celebrity preview Celebrities in Las Vegas with Chinese New Year, Nevada Ballet Theatre honoring Vanessa Williams as Woman of the Year and more.