Tonight in L.V.: Rolling Stones concert canceled, The Saints, The 1975, Russ, R.L. Grime, debate at UNLV

TONIGHT IN L.V.

Suffering from laryngitis, legendary singer Mick Jagger has been ordered by his doctors to cancel tonight’s scheduled first of two shows by The Rolling Stones at T-Mobile Arena. No word yet as of his status for Saturday’s second concert.

Ticket holders for tonight’s concert are being asked for now to wait on seeking refunds until the possible announcement of a rescheduled date. The Stones joined with T-Mobile Arena, MGM Resorts, Concerts West and AEG in sending out apologies Tuesday night for the inconvenience caused by Mick’s laryngitis.

The third and final debate of this unusually contentious presidential race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace as moderator takes place at The Thomas & Mack Center.

The Secret Service has shut down roads and parking areas near the arena, so be well warned about delays and detours. Attendees, after being cleared by security, will be bussed in from nearby schools where their cars can be parked.

If The Donald and Hillary showdown isn’t your cup of tea and you’re devastated by The Rolling Stones cancellation, head to Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip for two nights of The Saints with Brent Muscat playing legendary Stones hits. It’s a group of hometown headliners Brent, Robert Cournoyer, Anthony Serrano and Brian Litton.

The 1975 headlines at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Russ raises the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

DJ R.L. Grime spins at Surrender in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

Sean Perry from Skam artists twists the turntables at Ling Ling Club in Hakkasan at MGM Grand.

And electro-pop artist Amy Guess performs at the Down & Derby roller-skating party at Gold Spike in Downtown Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club celebrates its seventh anniversary, and topless DJ Brit Star, a Playboy model and adult-film actress, spins and strips for the party.

For more serious fare, the encampment of network and cable TV anchors and hosts dive deep to analyze post-presidential debate reaction from parking lots converted into one of the world’s largest outdoor broadcast studios.

We prepare our Las Vegas Review-Journal Sunday Life stories with an update on the progress of Urban Seed and a backstage interview with Ashanti at BBLV.

Our Henderson chocolate neighbor Ethel M celebrates its 35th anniversary with new, interactive elements, chocolate tasting room and transformed look of the factory store, the first since opening its doors in 1981. Mark your calendars for the annual cactus garden lighting ceremony Nov. 15 that starts our holiday season.