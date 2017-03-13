Tonight in L.V.: Terry Fator’s 8th anniversary, Bellagio Conservatory, Florian Kohler, Tony Marques, DJ Vice

TONIGHT IN LAS VEGAS

Entertainer and ventriloquist Terry Fator celebrates the eighth anniversary of his show, “Terry Fator: The Voice of Entertainment,” at The Mirage as he adds a Sir Elton John character to his lineup and gives the hit production a new look with a Terry Fator tonight show concept.

Trick-shot pool prince Florian “Venom” Kohler will attempt to break five Guinness World Records at Gorilla Cafe on East Tropicana. Florian’s YouTube videos have been viewed more than 500 million times.

The Japanese-inspired spring display opens at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Event designer Ed Libby and the horticulture team at Bellagio have created a journey of the senses using 80,000 flowers, a 35-foot floral Kabuki figure, golden temple and traditional tea house. Admission is free 24/7 for the exhibit, which continues through May 14.

Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ Open Mic cabaret is at Bootlegger Bistro.

Tony Marques brings country to Third Street Stage on Fremont Street.

DJ Vice is at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

DJ OOkay spins at XS at Steve Wynn’s Encore.

DJ Faed is behind the wheels of steel at Jewel at Aria.

DJ Seany Mac owns the turntables for two nights at Ghostbar at The Palms.

And The Bargain Collective spins at Double Down Saloon.

TOMORROW’S TEASES

“Matilda the Musical” opens for eight performances at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s tip-off time for March Madness with Chuck Esposito’s annual Tourney College Basketball Seminar at Sunset Station with TV sports personality Hank Goldberg, Gaming Today’s Andy Isko and Bruce Marshall from The Gold Sheet, and it’s beers, babes and booty for the “Hoops & Hotties” March Mayhem party at Crazy Horse III Gentlemen’s Club.

The Voodoo Cowboys crank up country at Third Street Stage on Fremont Street.