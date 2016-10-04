Tonight in L.V.: The Chainsmokers, National Taco Day, Tycho and Opportunity Village

TONIGHT IN L.V.

“Closer’ by The Chainsmokers has been at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for several weeks, and you can be certain that its run will last even longer after the duo’s spin session at Omnia in Caesars Palace.

Electronic artist Tycho serves up the beats from San Francisco with Big Wild and Heathered Pearls at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

It’s National Taco Day, and cantinas all over the Valley will celebrate the date. At Hussong’s Cantina at Mandalay Place and Boca Park, there will be $2 tacos with your choice of chicken or barbacoa all day long — or while supplies last.

Our beloved charity Opportunity Village hosts a “Smokes & Spirits” fundraising party on the outdoor terrace of The Foundation Room at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay. The entry fee includes a complimentary En Fuego cigar and Makers 46 cocktail in exchange.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman will be on hand with his wife and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman for the dedication of Mayor Oscar Goodman Plaza outside City Hall on Main Street in Downtown Las Vegas.

Fifteen of jazz’s leading soloists join together as Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra under the leadership of Wynton Marsalis for a one-night-only concert at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Piff the Magic Dragon, who is proud of his loss on NBC’s AMERICA’S GOT TALENT, celebrates his first anniversary at The Flamingo.

Frankie Moreno’s The Rat Pack glamour, vintage funk-infused sounds and classic hits are intimate and unbound at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center.

And I’ll have our review of the new, party-action SOLID GOLD SOUL at Windows Showroom in Bally’s and learn the incredible tricks and techniques of how to make 128 strands of Mr. Chow’s world-famous noodles at Caesars Palace from just flour and water.