Tonight in L.V.: World Series of Poker, Phish, Neal McCoy, Steve Aoki, Diplo, T.I., Marshmello

TONIGHT IN L.V.

It’s Day 2 of the World Series of Poker Final Table with the November Nine at The Rio. By the end of tonight, three players will remain in the Main Event where the winner will receive $8 million from the $25 million prize pool that they’ve been aiming for since July when 6,737 players bought in for $10,000 each. All nine finalists are each guaranteed $1 million.

Five million fans are watching play on ESPN, which begins with cards in the air at 4:30 p.m., with Las Vegas professional Qui Nguyen leading with more than 128 million chips. Three other USA players, Cliff Josephy, Gordon Vayo and Michael Ruane, remain in the Final Five, with one player, Vojtech Ruzicka, from the Czech Republic. Here’s a YouTube video after Belgium’s Kenny Hallaert busted out Sunday night in sixth place with $1.46 million.

Phish ends its four-night run at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Greensky Bluegrass play a second night at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade, and Twiddle has the late-show slot.

Play begins for The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open through Sunday at TPC Summerlin. Defending champion Smylie Kaufman returns to compete against Jimmy Walker, Ryan Moore, Brooks Koepka and J. B. Holmes.

The PBR Blue Def Tour is at South Point Arena with country star Neal McCoy’s headliner concert, and singer Sierra Black of Las Vegas performs an acoustic set at PBR Fan Zone.

Tony Marques plays country on 3rd Street Stage of Fremont Street Experience.

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Jump to the left and step to the right with the final night of “The Rock of Horror Fright Fest” on Fremont Street.

Town Square transforms into Town Scary for an all-family night of trick-or-treating.

Rapper T.I. headlines at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

The Waterhole Kingdom presents Helluva Night at Commonwealth on Fremont Street.

STK at The Cosmopolitan shaves 25 percent off your bill if you come dressed to kill in 1950s chic for Grease Monday.

Steve Aoki wraps up Halloween Weekend festivities at Jewel in Aria.

DJs Diplo and Marshmello celebrate Wynnderland at XS and Surrender, respectively, in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

English duo Disclosure host their Forbidden Ball at Light in Mandalay Bay.

And Sweden’s Galantis spin the wheels of steel at Marquee in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

TOMORROW IN L.V.

We’ll have a new WSOP winner by late night as the final day of play begins with cards in the air at The Rio at 5:30 p.m. He’ll walk away with $8 million and the prized bracelet.

Andre Agassi joins Carlos and Cindy Santana to launch the Square Panda partnership and research project at Agassi College Preparatory Academy. Square Panda is an educational product that turns a tablet into a multisensory Phonics system to obtain a more complete view of a student’s education as it measures his or her progress and challenges through game play patterns.

Carlos resumes his House of Blues residency at Mandalay Bay on Wednesday through Nov. 13.

Celine Dion resumes her residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

And the American Bucking Bull Association world finals are at South Point Arena.