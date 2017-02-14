Two classics at The Venetian to behold: Diana Ross and Mercato della Pescheria

The legendary singer and actress Diana Ross, 72, has returned to The Venetian with her hit resident show “Some Memories Never Fade,” and in her performance of her hits, Miss Ross’s elegance, class and talent have not faded.

In an embarrassment of riches, last Wednesday’s opening night of the current nine-show run on select dates through Feb. 25 was my third time at “Some Memories Never Fade,” and the glamorous gowns with matching feather boas and fans are ever-present.

So are Miss Ross’s smile, charisma and abundant affection for her fans, along with the top-notch support of her six-piece band and three backup singers. On opening night, she had a diva moment, which I loved.

She told fans who left their seats to stand at the front right of the stage, “You’ve taken enough photos. Please take your seats so that people behind you can see.” She was gracious about it and received thunderous applause. One (rude) fan even had a selfie stick!

Then she brought her youngest daughter, Chudney Ross, and adorable granddaughter, Callaway Ross, and her two tiny friends onstage for “Upside Down” for one of the highlights of the evening at Venetian Theater. The little ones were too shy to dance, but it was a fun moment.

The setlist in the 80-minute show includes “I’m Coming Out,” “More Today Than Yesterday,” “My World Is Empty Without You,” “Upside Down,” Billie Holliday’s “Fine and Mellow” and “Don’t Explain,” “Mahogany,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I Will Survive” and DJ Khaled’s “All I Do Is Win” in a fun mashup.

Check out The Ubiquitous Mr. Robin Leach’s interview with Miss Ross posted Feb. 5 and in Sunday Life of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Feb. 5.

Mercato della Pescheria

To cap off a wonderful evening, a late dinner post-“Some Memories Never Fade” was at the new Mercato della Pescheria in nearby St. Mark’s Square. There are a number of fine Italian fare choices in this courtyard — another embarrassment of riches — and Mercato della Pescheria should absolutely be on the list.

Pescheria in English roughly translates to fish market, and fresh fish and seafood options are a specialty at Mercato della Pescheria, from the wood roasted octopus and snapper ceviche to the yellowfin tuna tartar and spaghetti frutti di mare. Do not miss the tender, fall-off-the-bone osso bucco and the divine tiramisu, deconstructed so that an employee can create it tableside.

Mercato della Pescheria offers four distinct dining experiences: the large patio entrance to watch passersby, a bar area with tables, a lounge area with booths and a dining area that is cozy, comfortable and perfect for date night.

Add the wonderful and exceptionally fresh food and attentive, friendly and charming service, and Mercato della Pescheria, a modern classic at The Venetian, is a magnificent meal to be enjoyed again and again.