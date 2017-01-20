Tyson Beckford signs residency with Chippendales at The Rio

For the first time, Chippendales at The Rio will have a long-term celebrity guest star, and the new deal returns model, fashion icon and actor Tyson Beckford to the residency. After breaking box office records during his limited engagement in 2015, Tyson is back at the award-winning male revue starting March 30.

Tickets are on sale through June 4, but my spies tell me that Tyson, 46, and Chippendales have options in place to extend his contract before his future filming commitments begin. Tyson, I’ve learned, will move to a home in the Las Vegas Valley from his current Miami residence, as he wants to experience living like a local.

When I last talked with him, he told me: “I love your city and became part of the community.” He plans to continue his DJ career here on and off the Strip. Tyson will move here next month in time to celebrate Chippendales’ 15th anniversary in Las Vegas. Tyson and I competed on “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here” in the Australian Outback in 2003.

“We are thrilled to bring Tyson Beckford back,” said Chippendales managing partner Kevin Denberg in a news release. “He was an obvious choice when considering talent for a residency. He has the star power, charisma and sex appeal to complement and enhance our existing production.”

During his stint in 2015, our esteemed editor Don Chareunsy wrote: “Fans of Beckford will not leave the show disappointed, as he not only flexes his buff bod throughout the adult male revue, but also bares his backside in a solo act with a female member of the audience. … Beckford fits like a glove in Chippendales.”

Tyson said: “Performing with the guys from Chippendales was one of the most fun times I’ve had in my career. I love Las Vegas and I love women, so when the Chippendales brass approached me about coming back for an extended run, I was like, ‘Um, yes!’ I can’t wait to get back on that stage!”