Ultimo returns to The Venetian

With more than 40 celebrity chefs operating restaurants here, it’s little wonder that Las Vegas has become a dining capital of the world. It is proven time and time again when food-and-wine festivals such as Vegas Uncork’d attract foodies to the Strip from around the world.

But nothing compares to Ultimo: Weekend of Excellence that The Venetian has presented the last three years as one of the most extravagant culinary events of the year. It’s about to soar to new heights with the “Le Grand Voyage” theme for this year’s Ultimo from Dec. 9-11.

Just when you thought the first spectacular in 2013 could not be topped, each succeeding year has been bigger, better and more star-studded. Mario Batali called the first Grand Banquet for 200 guests at one long table in Grand Colonnade “the grandest meal ever served in Las Vegas.”

This year, top American chef Thomas Keller will serve 140 guests at the table to be decorated with glass art by Lalique. More than $2 million of the legendary glass will be shipped from Lalique’s French headquarters to The Venetian for the one-night dinner spectacular.

Thomas will be assisted by chef Philip Tessier, who will be head coach of Team USA at February’s biennial Bocuse D’Or food championships in Lyon, France, one of the most prestigious and difficult global cooking competitions.

The American chefs competing at Bocuse D’Or are Mathew Peters and Harrison Turone, who in December at The Venetian defeated four American teams competing in a contest duplicating the French event. Mathew spent two years at Thomas’s French Laundry in Napa before returning to his four-star Per Se in New York as executive sous chef.

Ten international chefs, five men and five women, will represent countries including Curtis Stone for Australia, Jerome Bocuse for Les Chefs de France, Paul Bartolotta for Italy, Canada’s top Indian chef Vikram Vij and Sweden’s Emma Bengtsson from New York City’s Aquavit.

The Grand Banquet menu, which starts with unlimited caviar, also boasts Japanese and Mexican chefs. As each new country’s course is presented, the walls of The Venetian’s passageway will be changed with video mapping so that guests will feel as if they are in the chefs’ country.

“Every year, we have produced the most spectacular gathering of world-renowned chefs,” said Sebastien Silvestri, food and beverage VP of The Venetian and The Palazzo. “For the culinary enthusiast, this is always a weekend to always remember.”

Sebastien has created surprises to ensure that Ultimo Weekend is unforgettable, and his itinerary will spread out across the Valley for the first time to include driving Rolls-Royces to Red Rock Canyon for a private Dom Perignon picnic created by Thomas — the ultimate tailgate party for the rich and famous that also includes a hot-air balloon ride.

With fabulous food, there has to be wondrous wines, and several wineries including Dom Perignon, Daou Vineyards, Marques de Murrieta, Memento Mori and Pio Cesare are providing pairings, some for the first time here.

Brothers Daniel and Georges Daou will debut their spectacular Patrimony Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles. Vicente Cebrian-Sagarriga, the Count of Creixell, plans to fly in from Spain with his white Rioja Gran Reserva Especial 1986 that won 100 points from wine authority Robert M. Parker.

Acclaimed fourth-generation Italian winemaker Pio Cesare will bring his decadent Il Bricco Barbaresco 2004 vintage from Piedmont. A Dom Perignon ambassador will travel from Epernay with vintage varietals, including rare jewels Dom Perignon 2006 and Dom Perignon Rose 2004, plus the Second Plenitude P2 of 1998, which has never been poured here.

The Luxury suite package for the weekend is $4,551 per couple, and the three-day Renaissance suite package is $5,751 per couple. Purchase of only the Friday night Grand Banquet is $2,500 per couple. I am honored to have been invited to MC the Grand Banquet and entertainment to accompany each course.

Considering the rare caviar welcome at Paiza Club and farewell Hacienda Patron brunch with the rarest of tequilas, $7,000 a bottle, served in Lalique, the price is worth every penny. The Patron mixologist will oversee a luxury street market on Doges Plaza for the ultimate taco experience.

Proceeds from Ultimo go to worthy causes: Ment’or, a leading nonprofit devoted to inspiring culinary excellence in young professionals preserving the traditions and quality of cuisine in America, and Keep Memory Alive of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Only Las Vegas could produce a culinary event of this magnitude under one roof with such a star-studded lineup of chefs, vintners and luxury fashions. Viva Ultimo!