Vegas Stats & Information Network to launch with Brent Musburger, Al Michaels at South Point

As Americans gear up to wager millions on Super Bowl Sunday, big names in sports broadcasting are joining experts in gaming, content, media and technology to launch Vegas Stats & Information Network, the first multichannel network dedicated to sports gambling information. (Editor’s Note: The name in the banner is incorrect; the official name is indeed Vegas Stats & Information Network.)

Broadcasting live from a custom-built studio at South Point’s sports book, VSiN will deliver valuable and proprietary news, analysis and data that sports bettors need to win. Unbiased, actionable information and expert insights will be available to bettors across multiple channels, including web, live streaming, radio, mobile and social.

VSiN will launch at VSiN.com on Feb. 27 and will air a special broadcast hosted by sports broadcasting icon Brent Musburger, in the second photo, leading into The Big Game at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Local celebrities have lined up to record their VSiN predictions for The Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, and Madison Avenue is getting ready to unleash commercials for the telecast. You’ll find me on one of the spots marking the return of a famous character. Hint: You’ll be asking yourself, “Who let the dog out?”

“Sports gambling is a multibillion-dollar industry that has been forced to operate largely underground, leaving consumers scouring the Internet and searching for winks and nods from broadcasters to inform their decisions,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and chairman.

“We’re so excited to bring together award-winning broadcasters and producers, legendary oddsmakers, as well as a team of content, tech, media and gaming experts to illustrate the legitimacy of, and science behind, this huge and underserved market.”

VSiN will be headlined by Brent and acclaimed boxing announcer Al Bernstein, with additional hosts to be added soon. The broadcasters will team with oddsmakers including Jimmy Vaccaro, Vinny Magliulo and Chris Andrews, to deliver information and insider views.

In addition to these experts, some of the nation’s foremost sports gambling journalists will help create customized and actionable news to inform those who enjoy wagering. The editorial team will include Matt Youmans, veteran Las Vegas sports and gaming reporter and host, and Norm Clarke, former Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist.

“Sports fans everywhere love a little action. What better way to take a chance and enjoy a good game?” said Brent, managing editor and VSiN lead host. “The time is here for these folks to get straight-forward information from the people who really understand sports betting, like Jimmy, Vinny and Chris. VSiN finally brings that insider knowledge and expertise straight to the fans.”

“VSiN arrives with our industry growing more mainstream every day,” added Vinny. “With that growth comes a need for experience, knowledge and insight, which is exactly what our team provides in an informative and entertaining manner. I’m betting you won’t watch a game the same way again!”

Broadcasting live from South Point, Brent will host a daily show Thursdays through Mondays from 3 to 5 p.m. PT. Al will host his show from noon to 2 p.m. PT each weekday. In addition to daily programing of news and opinions, VSiN.com will provide exclusive data and concurrent analytics with an array of selections to match a viewer’s preference.

Starting Feb. 27, content from VSiN, including shows hosted by Brent, Al and others, will air on Sirius XM radio (Sirius Channel 215, XM Channel 204) and on the Sirius XM app (Channel 961), as well as broadcast on VSiN.com. Brent’s Sunday preview show will air on Sirius XM Rush (Channel 93) from 3 to 6 p.m. ET/12 to 3 p.m. PT.