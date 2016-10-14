Walk for Water at Springs Preserve focuses on global water issues

The statistics are horrifying: One child dies every 90 seconds somewhere on Earth because of contaminated water. More than 700 million people do not have access to safe drinking water, and more than 2.5 billion do not have basic sanitation.

The lack of water resources and ever-decreasing supplies here in the Las Vegas Valley should make us all aware of the crucial need to support this worthy cause.

Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte set out to solve this dire situation when he funded and committed Cirque’s continuing support to The One Drop Foundation. On Saturday, Cirque hosts the fifth-annual Walk for Water community stroll to benefit water issues here and around the world. Barrick Gold Corp. of Nevada is presenting the event at Springs Preserve.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman will step out for this year’s walk in an effort to show her continued support with Jay R Beatbox of Las Vegas as MC. Cirque performing artists are taking part, too. For the first time, there will be performances by DJ Jbray, dance crew Prodigy and Bishop Gorman’s percussion program. Proceeds benefit One Drop’s global water efforts.

Catherine Bachand, One Drop CEO, told me: “We are tackling the century’s greatest, most challenging and compelling issue. So many people do not have access to safe drinking water. This has become a major, major issue, and much is still to be achieved.

“There is still one child dying every 90 seconds because of contaminated water. If we all put our mind, focus and resources to fixing the problem, this crisis can absolutely be resolved.

“We feel grateful that the Las Vegas community has embraced One Drop in such a meaningful way and even more so that they have made local and global water access a cause for which they, too, dedicate countless hours year after year.”

Jay R added: “As someone who has traveled the world and seen how scarce this resource truly is, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be contributing to a cause like this. I used to think the feeling I get onstage was unbeatable, but knowing that I will be making a positive impact on others’ lives is even more rewarding. I hope others will join us as we host this amazing event.”

The One Drop Walk for Water is a 2.7-mile walk from The Smith Center for the Performing Arts to Springs Preserve. Park at Springs Preserve for shuttle service that begins at 7 a.m., with 8 a.m. registration at The Smith Center. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

The 2.7-mile walk from Symphony Park through Bonneville Avenue to Alta Drive and onto Valley View Boulevard into Springs Preserve is a tribute to the millions of women and children, particularly girls, who spend hours each day collecting water back and forth from their homes.