What does Ricky Martin bring to the Las Vegas Strip as a headliner? Diversity

Moments ago, as reported by Mr. Robin Leach, singer, actor and author Ricky Martin was officially announced by MGM Resorts International as a resident headliner at the new Park Theater opening next month at Monte Carlo.

Martin let the news slip Tuesday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” along with his new engagement to Syrian artist boyfriend Jwan Yosef, and his first date at The Park Theater, which opens Dec. 17 with Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders, is scheduled for April 5.

Full disclosure: I’ve loved Martin since he performed “La Copa De La Vida (The Cup of Life)” at the 41st Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999, hosted by Rosie O’Donnell. After his high-energy performance in black leather pants, O’Donnell referred to him as “a cutie patootie.” Yes!

Crushes aside, Martin, now 44 and as handsome as ever, brings to his residency a catalog of hits that includes “Livin’ La Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “She’s All I Ever Had” and “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely” with Christina Aguilera.

He also joins fellow Puerto Rican Jennifer Lopez (“All I Have” at Axis at Planet Hollywood) as one of the few nonwhite headliners on the Las Vegas Strip and Frank Marino (“Divas” at The Linq Hotel) as one of the few openly gay headliners on the Las Vegas Strip.

We love it — variety is the spice of life. Welcome to Las Vegas, Ricky Martin.