Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor: Are Mariah Carey and James Packer kaput?

Has the engagement of Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer ended and their marriage plans abruptly gone up in flames? That’s the word from Down Under by Woman’s Day Magazine, as well as Us Magazine and People Magazine now.

The couple has been together since June 2015. The gaming and communications business mega-mogul has reportedly told Mariah that she can keep the $10 million diamond engagement ring he gave to her for his proposal in January.

In the Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors bulletin from Australia, James was said to have big reservations about her going forward with her E! Entertainment reality-TV series that would spotlight their lives to the world.

“Her spending sprees also played a major role in the split. He was sick of her extravagant spending at his expense,” said a family friend. “James was very generous, but Mariah took it to the next level.”

The mega-rich Australian was said to be upset after a fight Mariah and he had over her refusal to fly to Australia for his sister’s birthday party. Rumors about the breakup have been rampant the last two months.

Meantime, Mariah’s South American tour has been scrapped, and her Colosseum at Caesars Palace contract ends with a last run of nine “#1 to Infinity” shows winding down May 13.