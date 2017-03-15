Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor: Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 10?

It’s the most delicious Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor of the gossip week!

A proposed fight between UFC superstar Conor McGregor and boxing king Floyd Mayweather Jr. may finally have a date and location. According to FloCombat and other sports blogs, T-Mobile Arena has penciled in “a reserve” on June 10 to potentially host the super-fight between the sports legends. UFC is a special anchor tenant at T-Mobile that effectively makes it the home of the promotion in Las Vegas.

The talk of a Conor vs. Floyd showdown has been inside MMA chatter for the last several months, but Floyd underscored a potential June date in his latest salvo at Conor: “For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement just to fight Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

This is all speculation without confirmation, so until the official announcement comes, don’t make travel and event plants. It would make both men more mega-bucks than they’ve already won over the years, but how ironic would it be if they both knocked each other out simultaneously — one with a punch and the other with a kick!