Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor: Is Jon Gray returning to L.V. to help lead The Palms?

After graduating from UNLV, Jon Gray went to The Palms in 2005 as an assistant hotel manager in the marketing of George Maloof’s then new Fantasy Tower. Jon’s success took him through the corporate ranks to assistant to the president and vice president of Brand and Revenue.

Jon was lured away by rival Caesars Entertainment to run The Linq Promenade and its High Roller observation wheel, then hired away again by Nike in Portland, Oregon. Now I’m hearing that Station Casinos, who are the new owners of The Palms, have lured him back full circle to be the new general manager of the property.

Jon is married to 2013 Mrs. Nevada-America Ruth Gray, whose twin sister, Ryan Wahrenstock, set them up on their first blind date. Jon and Ruth, now a marathon runner, have a 6-year-old son, Nash.

“Working with George, the sky was the limit. The Palms isn’t just a hotel. It’s a lifestyle brand,” Jon once said. Construction on changes that Station has mandated for The Palms is underway.