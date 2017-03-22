Wicked Whisper + Racy Rumor: Months of intrigue abroad for Hakkasan Group

Behind the story we posted this morning of Sam Nazarian’s SBE merger plans for Hakkasan Group lies months of intrigue.

The Hakkasan Group is being investigated by the American Department of Justice after its former chairman, Khadem al-Qubaisi, was arrested by Abu Dhabi authorities investigating a financial scandal involving $3.5 billion stolen from the Malaysian Development Bank.

Al-Qubaisi’s assets were frozen, and he was ordered not to attempt leaving The United Arab Emirates.

A British film crew is shooting a documentary on self-proclaimed Malaysian billionaire Jho Low, who is known to our Strip hotels for his outrageous parties and playboy escapades. Estimates by Cilisos from the DOJ lawsuit documents point to gambling expenses of more than $12 million at Caesars Palace and The Venetian.

The Justice Department document also reports that actor Leonardo DiCaprio was given a $600,000 birthday gift by Jho, who threw two massive parties here at Caesars Palace’s Garden of the Gods and turned the vacant Wet ’n’ Wild lot alongside SLS Las Vegas into a late-night fairground and carnival site for more than 1,000 revelers.

The latter soiree included Leo, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jamie Foxx, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Psy, who flew in from Korea to sing “Happy Birthday.” I was there when Jho was presented with three $2 million Italian Bugatti Venom motorcycles for his birthday. The rumor was that he gifted himself with the racing bikes.

Jho reportedly also funded Leo’s film “The Wolf of Wall Street” and reportedly got into a nightclub champagne bottle war with his brother where the bill topped more than $2 million. Leo is cooperating with the Justice Department over the funding of his film.

Part of the DOJ investigation centers on the Malaysian money ties through the former Hakkasan Group chairman. Nightclub execs here whispered to me several weeks ago that changes for Hakkasan ownership of clubs at MGM Resorts International properties were in the works at the request of MGM Resorts CEO and Chairman Jim Murren.

When you read through all this information, one would logically come to the conclusion that MGM wanted Hakkasan to be merged with another MGM partner not tinged with a Justice Department investigation into money-laundering allegations.