Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: 2016 BOLV-winning photographer Tom Donoghue headed to D.C.?

Is hometown photographer Tom Donoghue, who won the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 Best of Las Vegas Award for Best Photographer, headed to Washington, D.C., in January to become official White House photographer?

President-elect Donald Trump chose Tom as his traveling photographer during the campaign and for his Las Vegas rallies in the election battle the last year.

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas starting Nov. 28 for the week, and I’ve been asked to play the role of local ambassador and welcome drivers and their crews via live NASCAR radio broadcast with Claire B. Lang set for Nov. 30.

That is some supersized bottle of wine that STK’s beverage director, Jason Shullo, plans to open Thursday night with white gloves at the restaurant in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It’s the first of six Jordan Winery 18-liter Melchior bottles ever created. This prized Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon weighs an extraordinary 60 pounds and is the equivalent of 24 regular bottles of wine in one giant bottle.

The next “Celebrity Apprentice” on NBC premieres Jan. 2 and stars our hometown rocker Vince Neil of Motley Crue frontman fame who will be competing to raise funds for our Keep Memory Alive at The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

“Divas” host at The Linq Hotel Frank Marino will demonstrate next Tuesday key tests he’s taken as part of a brain health study at Lou Ruvo Center. He volunteered for the “Professional Fighters Study” during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month this month with Dr. Charles Bernick, also a 2016 BOLV winner, and Dr. Jeffrey Cummings for the clinical trial.

Frank took part in the control study as a person with normal cognitive brain function, and his results will be used in comparison to the fighters who do not have normal cognitive function. Clinical trials are the only way the clinic can find a cure for Alzheimer’s. Frank offered himself as a volunteer to encourage others to follow his example and also to see if his recent forgetfulness is a sign of Alzheimer’s.

“Clinical trial enrollment is very important as it tackles the challenges they have in finding a cure,” Frank told me. “I’m hopeful that this serves as an opportunity to learn if I might face a bigger problem in the future. Lack of clinical trial enrollment is just one of the many obstacles the doctors face in the path to finding a cure.”

