Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: Jamie Foxx, more in L.V. this weekend for Jay Z’s Jetsmarter; Daniele Watts weds

It’s supposed to be a secret, but Hollywood celebrities will be partying in Las Vegas this weekend to introduce the private jet company Jetsmarter to VIPs flying in from all over the country. Jetsmarter is backed by the Saudi Arabian royal family and music mogul Jay Z.

Members receive unlimited flying on private planes starting at the $15,000 annual initiation. They include Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ashley Benson and Jamie Foxx, who will be in Las Vegas this weekend.

Susan Sarandon and Jeremy Piven are the latest stars to have enjoyed specially curated shuttle flights. One member already booked a $1 million flight through the Jetsmarter app!

* Actress Daniele Watts (DJANGOUNCHAINED, Showtime’s WEEDS) and her boyfriend, Brian James Lucas, have completed their five months of community service and promptly flew to Las Vegas to get married.

They were the interracial couple who made global headlines when cited by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly having sex in a parked car while fully clothed. She played the race card and later wrote letters of apology, by judge’s order, to the LAPD.