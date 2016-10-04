Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: London Hippodrome, Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie

Just asking this manic Monday …

Are owners and executives from The Hippodrome Casino, the biggest and busiest casino and entertainment venue in Britain, here looking for a business expansion opportunity?

Opened since 2012, The London Hippodrome has attracted 4 million visitors to its three floors of gaming, music and cabaret room, six bars and two-tier, indoor-outdoor smoking terrace as the cornerstone of West End nightlife.

Rumor has it that The Hippodrome could take over casino and entertainment operations at a less-than-successful Las Vegas operation or brand itself as a boutique operation within an existing, troubled casino hotel.

* What big news is likely to rock Las Vegas this week with popular singer Chris Phillips at the heart of a major and unexpected Zowie Bowie surprise?