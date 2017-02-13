Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors: Rain Nightclub, Victor Drai, Paris Jackson, Steve Wynn

We have an extra-large delivery of delicious Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors this manic Monday morning:

The shuttered Rain Nightclub at The Palms is about to undergo a complete transformation as part of Station Casinos’ major plans to return the property to its glory days when then-owner George Maloof squired Paris Hilton, in the second photograph, in a $1 million dress with gaming chips.

Construction has already begun on the massive makeover of the casino resort with a new-look 24/7 Cafe. The improvements will cover the current nightclub components and add new restaurants to the off-Strip hotel on Flamingo.

The most surprising guessing game is the IDs of two well-known nightclub personalities coming in to reactivate a new look and feel to Rain, probably with a new name. Insiders who’ve seen the plans tell me: “Talk about fireworks happening for the better. It’s going to be mind-blowing.”

TRUMP NIGHTCLUB

Thanks to President Trump, Las Vegas nightclub operator Victor Drai, in the first photograph, is going north of the border. Victor will open his first international nightclub Feb. 28 at the new Trump hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, which also features Ivanka Trump’s first spa.

Chinese investors bankrolled the luxury hotel, which also will have a Trump Champagne Lounge and a Chinese gourmet restaurant from Hong Kong Mott #32, named for New York City’s first Chinese convenience store.

The first global Chinese luxury food brand with barbecue chef Song Di Tan also has locations in Dubai and Bangkok, Thailand, and is one of the most awarded and prized Chinese restaurants in the culinary industry.

PARIS JACKSON

Is Paris Jackson following in her late father Michael Jackson’s footsteps? Caesars Palace headliner Rod Stewart’s manager, Arnold Stiefel, who has helped guide the careers of Bette Midler, Prince and Rod, whom he has managed for nearly 35 years, has signed the singer-actress.

The blonde beauty, 18, paid tribute to Michael at The Grammy Awards on Sunday in L.A. Paris, who swapped her red carpet gown for a tie-dye, cutout, floor-length dress to introduce The Weeknd and Daft Punk, quoted one of Michael’s poems when she called him “a legend.”

I’m told that Paris is still angry over Urban Myths planning a portrayal of Michael by white British actor Joseph Fiennes, brother of Ralph Fiennes. She was successful in getting British broadcaster Sky Arts to pull the show off the air and not distribute it worldwide.

She called it “intentionally insulting” and said that it made her want to vomit. Michael died in June 2005. “That eventually could mean an intimate show in Las Vegas,” I was reliably told. “If anybody can manage her into becoming as big a star as her father, it would be Arnold Stiefel.”

SLOW TICKET SALES

Sluggish ticket sales for two Strip headliner concerts at the same theater are causing concern. Executives are disappointed that one headliner hasn’t sold out for the debut run of residency shows.

“It’s simply been a lot less than we expected,” one said to a reliable source of mine. And I’m told that ticket sales are even worse for one follow-up artist. “It is beyond disappointing,” the source added.

INDUSTRY CHATTER

Is one of the music industry’s biggest stars paying off gaming debts with his surprising run of shows here? Eyebrows were raised after he surprisingly jumped hotels for his 2017 shows.

Has Steve Wynn engineered a shakeup between leading Strip show promoters AEG and Live Nation? I’m hearing that Steve has landed AEG, and Live Nation has been told that it no longer has first booking rights at his hotels, so it will now work with The Venetian and The Palazzo.

And is one of our Strip’s major hotel groups signing long-term contracts for concerts and events to thwart the proposed Madison Square Garden and The Venetian arena being planned behind The Palazzo? Is the strategy causing a rethink?