Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 all-state boys cross country team.

FIRST TEAM

William Fallini-Haas, Spring Creek

The junior finished second at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:11. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:27, and was first in the Century Challenge, the Lowry Invitational and the Elko Invitational.

Matthew Hakin, Spanish Springs

The junior placed fifth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:43. He was fourth in the Northern Region meet in 17:03.

Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs

The sophomore was third at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:39. He placed third in the Northern Region meet in 16:59.

Ian Jackson, Arbor View

The junior won three meets, including the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic. He was 10th at the in 16:05. He finished second at the Sunset Region meet in 15:46.3.

John Munyan, Douglas

The senior was second in the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:36. He was runner-up at the Northern Region meet in 16:55.

Anthony Ocegueda, Reed

The senior won the Class 4A state meet in 15:12. He won five meets, and was fifth in the Northern Region meet with a time of 17:03.

Bryce Odegard, Pahrump Valley

The junior won the Class 3A state meet in 15:56. He had eight first-place finishes, including the Southern Region meet.

Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs

The junior finished sixth at the Class 4A state meet in 15:44. He was sixth at the Northern Region meet in 17:14.

Omar Rubio, Green Valley

The senior was the top Southern Nevada finisher in the Class 4A state meet, placing eighth in 15:48. He won six meets including the Sunrise Region championship in a time of 16:02.

Zachary Stallings, McQueen

The senior was seventh at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:45. He was seventh in the Northern Region meet in 17:19.

Henry Weisberg, McQueen

The senior finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet in 15:41. He won the Northern Region meet in 16:40.

Daniel Ziems, Palo Verde

The senior was ninth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:01. Ziems won the Sunset Region meet in 15:37.8.

SECOND TEAM

Omar Aguilar Espinoza, Silverado

The junior had five top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet (16:16). He placed 29th at state.

Milton Amezcua, Green Valley

The junior placed 17th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:28 for 3.1 miles. He finished sixth at the Sunrise Region meet in 16:31.

Noah Ayala, Arbor View

The sophomore had seven top-five finishes, including a third-place finish at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. He was 16th at state in 16:27.0.

Hunter Beadell, Spanish Springs

The junior was 14th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:18 for 3.1 miles. He was 12th at the Northern Region meet in 17:40.

Seth Blackwell, Basic

The junior was 11th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:13 for 3.1 miles. He placed third at the Sunrise Region meet in 16:21.

Cole Campbell, Spring Creek

The senior had five top-five finishes, and was third at the Class 3A state meet in 16:15. He also finished third in the Northern Region meet in 17:46.

Ammon Jorgensen, Reed

The senior was 12th at the Class 4A state meet in 16:16. He placed ninth at the Northern Region meet in 17:24.

Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran

The sophomore won the Class 2A state meet in 16:23, one of four first-place finishes on the season. He also won the Northern Region meet in 17:54.

Jonathan Ply, Dayton

The senior finished fourth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:21. He also was fourth in the Northern Region meet, one of six top-five finishes on the season.

Luke Rodriguez, Wooster

The senior was 13th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record of 16:16 for 3.1 miles. He placed 10th at the Northern Region meet in 17:27.

J.C. Shoonmaker, North Tahoe

The junior placed second at the Class 2A state meet in 16:27, leading the Lakers to the team title. He also finished second at the Northern Region meet.

Evelio Vergara, Palo Verde

The sophomore won three races on the season, and finished sixth in 16:27.8 at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. He was 15th at state in 16:21.

Coach of the Year — Warren Mills, North Tahoe

Mills guided the Lakers to the Class 2A state title, the school’s fifth consecutive state championship. It was Mills’ state-record 20th boys state title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Frankie Bisacky, Durango

Tyler Campbell, Boulder City

Nathan Cromwell, Coronado

Bryan Harris, Douglas

Dartanyon Jones, Green Valley

Jacob Kissman, Basic

Alex Klekas, Elko

Tim Myers, Arbor View

Leonardo Rubi, Green Valley

Samuel Stewart, White Pine

Patrick Voss, Douglas

Spencer Thomas, Spring Valley

Bruce Troncoso, Tech

Keith Williams, Arbor View