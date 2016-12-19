Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 all-state boys cross country team.
FIRST TEAM
William Fallini-Haas, Spring Creek
The junior finished second at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:11. He won the Northern Region meet in 17:27, and was first in the Century Challenge, the Lowry Invitational and the Elko Invitational.
Matthew Hakin, Spanish Springs
The junior placed fifth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:43. He was fourth in the Northern Region meet in 17:03.
Daniel Horner, Spanish Springs
The sophomore was third at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:39. He placed third in the Northern Region meet in 16:59.
Ian Jackson, Arbor View
The junior won three meets, including the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic. He was 10th at the in 16:05. He finished second at the Sunset Region meet in 15:46.3.
John Munyan, Douglas
The senior was second in the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:36. He was runner-up at the Northern Region meet in 16:55.
Anthony Ocegueda, Reed
The senior won the Class 4A state meet in 15:12. He won five meets, and was fifth in the Northern Region meet with a time of 17:03.
Bryce Odegard, Pahrump Valley
The junior won the Class 3A state meet in 15:56. He had eight first-place finishes, including the Southern Region meet.
Andrew Ribeiro, Spanish Springs
The junior finished sixth at the Class 4A state meet in 15:44. He was sixth at the Northern Region meet in 17:14.
Omar Rubio, Green Valley
The senior was the top Southern Nevada finisher in the Class 4A state meet, placing eighth in 15:48. He won six meets including the Sunrise Region championship in a time of 16:02.
Zachary Stallings, McQueen
The senior was seventh at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 15:45. He was seventh in the Northern Region meet in 17:19.
Henry Weisberg, McQueen
The senior finished fourth at the Class 4A state meet in 15:41. He won the Northern Region meet in 16:40.
Daniel Ziems, Palo Verde
The senior was ninth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 16:01. Ziems won the Sunset Region meet in 15:37.8.
SECOND TEAM
Omar Aguilar Espinoza, Silverado
The junior had five top-five finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet (16:16). He placed 29th at state.
Milton Amezcua, Green Valley
The junior placed 17th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:28 for 3.1 miles. He finished sixth at the Sunrise Region meet in 16:31.
Noah Ayala, Arbor View
The sophomore had seven top-five finishes, including a third-place finish at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. He was 16th at state in 16:27.0.
Hunter Beadell, Spanish Springs
The junior was 14th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:18 for 3.1 miles. He was 12th at the Northern Region meet in 17:40.
Seth Blackwell, Basic
The junior was 11th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record time of 16:13 for 3.1 miles. He placed third at the Sunrise Region meet in 16:21.
Cole Campbell, Spring Creek
The senior had five top-five finishes, and was third at the Class 3A state meet in 16:15. He also finished third in the Northern Region meet in 17:46.
Ammon Jorgensen, Reed
The senior was 12th at the Class 4A state meet in 16:16. He placed ninth at the Northern Region meet in 17:24.
Jared Marchegger, Sierra Lutheran
The sophomore won the Class 2A state meet in 16:23, one of four first-place finishes on the season. He also won the Northern Region meet in 17:54.
Jonathan Ply, Dayton
The senior finished fourth at the Class 3A state meet with a time of 16:21. He also was fourth in the Northern Region meet, one of six top-five finishes on the season.
Luke Rodriguez, Wooster
The senior was 13th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record of 16:16 for 3.1 miles. He placed 10th at the Northern Region meet in 17:27.
J.C. Shoonmaker, North Tahoe
The junior placed second at the Class 2A state meet in 16:27, leading the Lakers to the team title. He also finished second at the Northern Region meet.
Evelio Vergara, Palo Verde
The sophomore won three races on the season, and finished sixth in 16:27.8 at the Class 4A Sunset Region meet. He was 15th at state in 16:21.
Coach of the Year — Warren Mills, North Tahoe
Mills guided the Lakers to the Class 2A state title, the school’s fifth consecutive state championship. It was Mills’ state-record 20th boys state title.
HONORABLE MENTION
Frankie Bisacky, Durango
Tyler Campbell, Boulder City
Nathan Cromwell, Coronado
Bryan Harris, Douglas
Dartanyon Jones, Green Valley
Jacob Kissman, Basic
Alex Klekas, Elko
Tim Myers, Arbor View
Leonardo Rubi, Green Valley
Samuel Stewart, White Pine
Patrick Voss, Douglas
Spencer Thomas, Spring Valley
Bruce Troncoso, Tech
Keith Williams, Arbor View