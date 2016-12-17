Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 all-state boys tennis team.

FIRST TEAM

Cesar Castro, Durango

The senior placed third in the Class 4A singles state tournament and second in the Sunset Region. He was named to the All-Sunset Region first team.

Rua Elmore, Western

The freshman won the Class 3A Southern Region singles tournament and was the runner-up in the state singles tournament. He was named to the All-Sunset League first team.

Ben Gajardo, Desert Oasis

The senior claimed the Class 4A singles state championship and Sunset Region title. He was named to the All-Sunset Region first team and helped the Diamondbacks to a second-place finish in the Sunset Region team tournament.

Zach Haas, Truckee

The sophomore won the Class 3A state singles tournament and Northern Region tournament. He helped the Wolverines to a runner-up finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Lucas Hammond, Bishop Gorman

The sophomore teamed with Daniel Kinas to finish third at both the Class 4A state and the Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Hammond helped the Gaels reach the Sunset Region team semifinals and was named to the All-Sunset Region first team.

Daniel Kinas, Bishop Gorman

The senior teamed with Lucas Hammond to finish third at both the Class 4A state and the Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Kinas helped the Gaels reach the Sunset Region team semifinals and was named to the All-Sunset Region second team.

Louis Marin, South Tahoe

The senior paired with Mickey Sullivan to win the Class 3A state and Northern Region doubles tournaments. Martin also helped the Vikings win the Class 3A Northern Region and qualify for state.

Andre Papas, Boulder City

The junior finished fourth at the Class 3A state singles tournament and third at the Southern Region tournament. He helped the Eagles to a runner-up finish at both the Class 3A state team tournament and Southern Region tournament. He was part of the All-Sunset League first team.

Marcus Pasimio, Clark

The senior teamed with Simran Shah to place second in both the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Pasimio helped the Chargers reach the Sunset Region team semifinals and was named to the All-Sunset Region first team.

Michael Pasimio, Clark

The junior placed second in the Class 4A state singles tournament and third at the Sunset Region tournament. He helped the Chargers reach the Sunset Region team semifinals and made the All-Sunset Region first team.

Michael Safbom, Palo Verde

The sophomore teamed with Brandon Sulzberg to win the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Safbom helped the Panthers to an undefeated season and state and region team titles and made the All-Sunset Region first team.

Simran Shah, Clark

The sophomore teamed with Marcus Pasimio to place second in both the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Shah helped the Chargers reach the Sunset Region team semifinals and was named to the All-Sunset Region second team.

Mickey Sullivan, South Tahoe

The junior paired with Louis Marin to win the Class 3A state and Northern Region doubles tournaments. The duo also helped the Vikings win the Northern Region title and qualify for state.

Brandon Sulzberg, Palo Verde

The senior teamed with sophomore Mike Safbom to win the Class 4A state and Sunset Region doubles tournaments. Sulzberg helped the Panthers to an undefeated season and made the All-Sunset Region first team.

Nate van der Post, The Meadows

The senior finished third at the Class 3A state singles tournament and second at the Southern Region tournament. He helped the Mustangs to an 18-1 record, the state team title and Southern Region championship. He was named to the All-Sunset League first team.

SECOND TEAM

Riley Boyden, Reno

The senior finished second in the Class 4A Northern Region tournament. He guided the Huskies to an undefeated regular season, the Northern Region team title and a second-place finish at state.

Joshua Egbert, Coronado

The senior teamed with Wesley Harris to place third at the Class 4A Sunrise Region doubles tournament. The duo helped the Cougars win their 12th consecutive region team title. Egbert was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Ryan Elezra, Green Valley

The junior teamed with Robbie Sarosi to finish fourth at the Class 4A doubles tournament and win the Sunrise Region tournament. Elezra helped the Gators to a second-place finish at the region team tournament and was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Bretton Erlanger, Boulder City

The freshman qualified for the Class 3A state singles tournament as the No. 4 seed from the south. He was named to the All-Sunrise League first team and helped the Eagles finish second as a team in the state and region tournaments.

Chase Gonfiantini, Reno

The senior teamed with Nick Rinehart to win the Class 4A Northern Region doubles tournament. Gonfiantini helped the Huskies win the Northern Region team title and place second at state.

Wesley Harris, Coronado

The senior teamed with Joshua Egbert to place third at the Class 4A Sunrise Region doubles tournament. The duo helped the Cougars win their 12th region team title in a row. Harris was named to the All-Sunrise Region second team.

Boen Huxford, Boulder City

The freshman paired with Preston Jorgensen to finish second at the Class 3A state doubles tournament. They were both named to the All-Sunrise League first team.

Hawley Jarrett, South Tahoe

The senior placed second at the Class 3A Northern Region singles tournament. He helped the Vikings win the Northern Region team championship.

Preston Jorgensen, Boulder City

The freshman paired with Boen Huxford to finish second at the Class 3A state doubles tournament. They were both named to the All-Sunrise League first team.

Ahmed Nadeem-Tariq, The Meadows

The junior teamed with Peyton Sachs to place third at the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. They helped the Mustangs win state and region team titles.

Nick Rinehart, Reno

The junior teamed with Chase Gonfiantini to win the Class 4A Northern Region doubles tournament. Rinehart helped the Huskies win the Northern Region team title and place second at state.

Martin Rizov, Coronado

The senior won the Class 4A Sunrise Region singles tournament. He guided the Cougars to their 12th consecutive Sunrise Region championship and was named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Peyton Sachs, The Meadows

The junior teamed with Ahmed Nadeem to place third at the Class 3A state and Southern Region doubles tournaments. They helped the Mustangs win state and region titles.

Robert Sarosi, Green Valley

The sophomore teamed with Ryan Elezra to finish fourth at the Class 4A state doubles tournament and win the Sunrise Region doubles title. The duo helped the Gators to a second-place finish at the region team tournament, and both were named to the All-Sunrise Region first team.

Tim Zagar, Damonte Ranch

The senior won the Class 4A Northern Region singles title and finished fourth at state. He helped the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a second-place finish in the Northern Region team tournament.

Coach of the Year — Zach Brandt, Palo Verde

The 15th-year head coach led a Panthers program that won its second straight state championship and finished the season undefeated.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mattia Astori, Churchill County

Ezekiel Brooke, Damonte Ranch

Marlin Brucato, Spanish Springs

Chris Cannon, Virgin Valley

Brian Capp, The Meadows

Ryan Chang, The Meadows

Justin Finseth, The Meadows

Seth Forstner, Silverado

Jaden Hippler, Truckee

Dawson Martin, Spanish Springs

Edward Rastgoo, The Meadows

Maxwell Richmond, Reno

Quincy Schram, Truckee

Ben Vincze, Reno