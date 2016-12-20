Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 all-state girls cross country team.

FIRST TEAM

Raquel Chavez, Basic

The sophomore placed sixth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 18:46. She won six races, including the Sunrise Region meet, where she finished in 18:57.9.

Hannah Covington, Bishop Manogue

The junior was fourth at the Class 4A state meet in 18:40. She placed fifth in 20:21 at the Northern Region meet.

Alexis Gourrier, Centennial

The junior dominated Nevada competition until the state meet, winning nine races, including the Class 4A Sunset Region meet in 18:41.4. She was 18th at state in 19:33.0.

Kyra Hunsberger, Reno

The senior was seventh at the Class 4A state meet in 18:51. She had five top-five finishes, including a third-place finish in 20:12 in the Northern Region meet.

Gillian Ipsen, Wooster

The senior placed second at the Class 4A state meet in 18:27. She was second in the Northern Region meet in 20:10, and had 10 top-five finishes.

Samantha King-Shaw, Reed

The senior won the Class 4A state meet in 18:09. She was first in the Northern Region meet in 19:52, and placed first or second in eight races.

Alexis Melendrez, Spanish Springs

The junior placed third at the Class 4A state meet in 18:38. She was fourth at the Northern Region meet in 20:14, one of eight top-five finishes.

Erin Moyer, Damonte Ranch

The senior was ninth at the Class 4A state meet in 19:02. She won four races, and placed seventh at the Northern Region meet in 20:27.

Kayla Roberts, Centennial

The senior finished eighth at the Class 4A state meet in 18:56. She finished third at the Sunset Region meet, and had seven top-five finishes.

Emma Wahlenmaier, Palo Verde

The senior placed fifth at the Class 4A state meet, finishing in 18:40. She placed second at the Sunset Region meet in 19:13.3, and had nine top-five finishes.

Brenna Wapstra Scott, Truckee

The senior won the Class 3A state meet in 19:07. She was second at the Northern Region meet in 20:26, and finished first at the Truckee Invitational.

Sofia Young, Reno

The senior was 10th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:08. She placed eighth at the Northern Region meet in 20:33.

SECOND TEAM

Sina Arnold, McQueen

The junior was 13th at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 19:25. She placed 12th at the Northern Region meet in 21:03.

Sarriah Brown, Sierra Vista

The sophomore won three races and placed 14th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:27. She was seventh at the Sunset Region meet in 20:00.3.

Carissa Buchholz, South Tahoe

The freshman placed fifth at the Class 3A state meet in 19:35. She was ninth at the Northern Region meet in 21:18.

Skyler Free, Liberty

The senior had five top-five finishes, including a fourth-place finish in 19:54.6 in the Class 4A Sunrise Region meet. She placed 15th at state with a personal record of 19:29 for 3.1 miles.

Claire Lang-Ree, Truckee

The senior finished third at the Class 3A state meet in 19:25. She was eighth at the Northern Region meet in 21:01.

Rosie Linkus, Bishop Manogue

The junior was 19th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:34. She placed 11th in 21:02 at the Northern Region meet.

Rylie Lusk, Spring Creek

The sophomore placed second at the Class 3A state meet in 19:23. She won the Northern Region meet in 20:20.

Callee Marlow, McQueen

The senior was 17th at the Class 4A state meet with a personal record of 19:33 for 3.1 miles. She was 16th at the Northern Region meet in 21:20.

Marena Middleton, Damonte Ranch

The freshman placed 12th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:10. She was sixth at the Northern Region meet.

Mckenzie Morgan, Centennial

The sophomore had seven top-10 finishes and placed 16th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:30. She was eighth at the Sunset Region meet in 20:12.5.

Mikayla Shults, Reno

The junior placed 11th at the Class 4A state meet in 19:08. She was 10th at the Northern Region meet in 21:01.

Isabella Terrazas, Truckee

The freshman placed fourth at the Class 4A state meet in a personal record of 19:31 for 3.1 miles. She was fourth at the Northern Region meet in 20:40.

Coach of the Year — Jim Parker, Reno

Parker’s Huskies captured the Class 4A state title, unseating Centennial, which had won the previous two championships. Parker also led Reno to the Northern Region title.

HONORABLE MENTION

Makenna Bernard, Reno

Grace DeLeon, Fernley

Delani Dietrich, Centennial

Megan Gephart, McQueen

Karina Haymore, Centennial

Tayler Kottinger, Reno

Quinn Lehmkuhl, North Tahoe

Rosemary Little, Spring Creek

Larissa Mauer, Spring Creek

Sierra Selinger, Boulder City

Mia Smith, Green Valley

Lauryn Walz, Spring Creek

Julia Weaver, Centennial