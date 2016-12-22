Here is the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2016 all-state girls soccer team.

FIRST TEAM

Melanie Ara, Arbor View

The senior midfielder had three goals and 16 assists and helped the Aggies capture their fifth straight state title.

Macee Barlow, Palo Verde

The senior forward, who is committed to the University of Denver, had 27 goals and 14 assists to help the Panthers to a state runner-up finish. She was selected the Northwest League Offensive Player of the Year.

Abbie Barnum, Virgin Valley

The senior forward, who was the Sunrise League’s Offensive Player of the Year, scored the most goals in Southern Nevada with 39. Barnum also had five assists for the Bulldogs.

Hannah Borgel, Bishop Gorman

The senior forward finished with the highest point total in Southern Nevada with 30 goals and 28 assists. Borgel, who was selected the Southwest League Offensive Player of the Year, helped the Gaels clinch the league title.

Madison Boyd, Arbor View

The senior, who became the only player in program history to start on four state championship teams, was named the Northwest League Defensive Player of the Year. Boyd also scored four goals this season.

Deja Erickson, Arbor View

The junior forward overcame an early-season ankle injury to finish with 26 goals and eight assists. Erickson, who had nine goals and two assists in the playoffs, was the top offensive threat for the Class 4A state champions.

Avery Jacobsen, Palo Verde

The senior, who is committed to Western Kentucky, finished with three goals and six assists and was the Panthers’ top defender. Jacobsen had two assists on free kicks in the Sunset Region final, including one in overtime, to help Palo Verde capture its first region title since the 2006-2007 season.

Arlie Jones, Bishop Gorman

The senior forward/midfielder, who is committed to Southern California, had 32 goals and 13 assists for the Gaels, who won the Southwest League. Jones represented the United States this season in the Under-18 Women’s International Cup in Northern Ireland.

Alexis Kirson, Green Valley

The senior forward, who was named the Southeast League Player of the Year, finished with 38 goals and eight assists for the Gators.

Valerie Sue Meyer, Carson

The senior was named the Sierra League Defensive Player of the Year. Meyer also had two goals and three assists this season and led the Senators to an undefeated regular season.

Rachel Morris, Coronado

The senior, who was selected the Southeast League Goalkeeper of the Year, posted a Southern Nevada-high of 13½ shutouts for the Sunrise Region champions.

Jadyn Nogues, Palo Verde

The senior midfielder, who is committed to Arizona State, had 27 goals and 13 assists for the Panthers. Nogues scored on two headers in the Sunset Region final, including the winner in overtime, to help Palo Verde hand Arbor View its only loss of the season.

Ellyson Reynada, Western

The senior forward, who has committed to UNLV to play goalkeeper, had 38 goals and nine assists for the Class 3A state runner-up Warriors. Reynada was the Southern Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Ava Seelenfreund, Truckee

The sophomore midfielder/forward had 32 goals and eight assists for the Wolverines. Seelenfreund scored two goals in the Class 3A state tournament to help Truckee (22-1) win the title.

Eva Swearngin, Galena

The senior midfielder, who was named the Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year, had 25 goals and 16 assists for the Grizzlies.

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Anderson, Reed

The junior midfielder/forward, who was selected the High Desert Offensive Player of the Year, had 13 goals and seven assists for the Raiders.

Kailee Barnhard, Palo Verde

The junior goalkeeper finished with six shutouts. Barnhard didn’t allow an opposing team to score more than two goals in the regular season or region playoffs.

Annie Brejc, South Tahoe

The junior midfielder, who was named the Class 3A Northern Region Player of the Year, had 16 goals and 14 assists for the Vikings.

Victoria Cera, Centennial

The senior defender/forward had four goals and two assists and was the team leader for the Bulldogs.

Hannah Ferrara, Arbor View

The junior forward/midfielder had 18 goals and 18 assists for the Class 4A state champions. Ferrara had the game-changing assist in the Aggies’ state final win and added a goal later in the game.

Tavin Hays, Bishop Gorman

The senior forward, who is committed to Iowa State, had 26 goals and 15 assists in her only varsity season with the Gaels.

Allyssa Larkin, Arbor View

The junior forward/midfielder had 17 goals and 12 assists for the Class 4A state champions. Larkin had two goals and four assists in the Aggies’ playoff run.

Chloe Murphy, Truckee

The senior midfielder, who was a first-team all-Northern Region selectee, had three goals and 12 assists for the Wolverines.

Mallory Otto, Carson

The senior forward, who was named to the first-team all-Sierra League team, had 15 goals and three assists for the Senators.

Calista Reyes, Sierra Vista

The senior midfielder, who is committed to Pepperdine, notched nine goals and five assists to help the Mountain Lions earn the Southwest League’s No. 3 playoff seed.

Trinity Rhoades, Coronado

The senior was named the Southeast League Defensive Player of the Year for the Sunrise Region champions.

Addison Riddle, Centennial

The junior was named the Northwest League Goalkeeper of the Year. Riddle posted five shutouts for the Bulldogs.

Amber Risheg, Foothill

The senior midfielder, who was selected as an All-Southeast League performer, had 18 goals and four assists for the Falcons, who finished as the Sunrise Region runner-up.

Shelby Shaffer, Reno

The junior, who was named the High Desert Midfield Player of the Year, helped the Huskies knock off previously unbeaten Carson in the region final. Shaffer had two goals and seven assists.

Isabel Warren, McQueen

The junior goalkeeper, who was the Lancers’ captain, was selected the High Desert Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year — Jay Howard, Arbor View

Arbor View, which entered the season ranked No. 21 in the country, won its fifth consecutive state title with a 4-1 win over Palo Verde. The Aggies finished 20-1-2 after playing in the toughest league — the Northwest — in Southern Nevada.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dona Acierto, Clark

Jensen Boman, Coronado

Victoria Bravo, Silverado

Marcella Brooks, Centennial

Megan Donnelly, Faith Lutheran

Brianna Duran, Eldorado

Yadira Erives, Cheyenne

Veronica Eslava, Las Vegas

Hannah Harrison, Foothill

Madison Hernandez, Palo Verde

Heather Huene, Galena

Noah Johnson, Palo Verde

Saipress Jones, Rancho

Cayla Lee, Desert Oasis

Kirsten Molina, Western

Katelyn Moxley, Coronado

Hailey Palotas, Carson

Caitlyn Rueca, Bishop Gorman

Miah Strellnauer, Desert Oasis

Jaden Terrana, Bishop Gorman

Sierra Vicente, Arbor View

Isabella Wakeling, Carson