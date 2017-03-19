2017 All-State Bowling Teams

(Click on the logo to begin a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

Boys

First Team

Caleb Andrews, Clark

The surprise star of the Class 4A individual state tournament, Andrews captured the state title with a 709 series. He also helped lead Clark to the region final.

Cerell Cardines, Chaparral

After clinching the Class 3A individual title with a 634 series score, Cardines led the Cowboys to the state team final against Tech. Cardines also had a 770 series in the state individual qualifying round.

Joe Gerencser, Green Valley

Gerenscer, was unable to repeat as individual champion, but he rolled a 644 series to place third in the Class 4A individual state tournament. Gerencser made the first team for the second straight year.

Skylur Pinkus, Del Sol

Del Sol may have fallen in the first round of the regional tournament, but Pinkus still stood out with his performance in the individual state tournament. Pinkus was the Class 3A state runner-up with a 626 series.

Kyle Wilson, Las Vegas

Wilson helped lead the Wildcats to a dominant 9-0 win over Arbor View for the Class 4A state title, and finished second in the individual state tournament with a 698 series.

Second Team

Desmond Kuresa, Desert Oasis

Desert Oasis lost handily in the first round of the Sunset Region tournament, but Kuresa managed to stand out. He had a 556 series to place fifth at the Class 4A individual state tournament.

Skyler McGowan, Mojave

McGowan rolled a 574 series and finished fourth in the Class 3A individual state tournament.

Dominic Olivares, Chaparral

Olivares teamed with Cardines to help the Cowboys make the 3A state team final. Olivares rolled a 531 series to place fifth in the individual state tournament.

Marco Ramirez-Buckles, Arbor View

Ramirez-Buckles helped Arbor View to the Class 4A state team final, and also performed well in the individual state tournament. He had a 531 series to place fifth.

Kyle Rendon, Tech

Rendon led the Roadrunners to the Class 3A state team title with a 7-2 win over Chaparral. He rolled a 289 in his first game of the state individual tournament, and finished third with a 620 series.

Honorable Mention

Travis Cummings, Coronado

Brandon Duffy, Cheyenne

Carsten Henrikson, Eldorado

Ervin Peacha, Foothill

Camron Stafford, Cimarron-Memorial

— —

Girls

First Team

Vanessa Fuzie, Sierra Vista

Fuzie made a name for herself in the Class 4A individual state tournament, posting a 604 series to place second.

Leah Glazer, Bishop Gorman

Glazer posted the highest score regardless of gender at the state individual tournament. Her 747 series score easily clinched the Class 4A state title.

Eri Leong, Tech

From a long line of bowlers in her family, Leong has lived up to her pedigree. She won the Class 3A individual state title with a 557 series and helped lead Tech to the team state final.

Maria Richardson, Mojave

Richardson had a 545 series to place second in the Class 3A state individual tournament.

Gabriella Weis, Las Vegas

Weis rolled a 583 series to place third in the Class 4A state individual tournament.

Second Team

Kiara Ackerman, Coronado

The Cougars advanced to the Class 4A Sunrise Region semifinals thanks to the bowling of Ackerman, who rolled a 549 series in state individual qualifying before finishing fifth with a 475 in the finals.

Kristina Florres, Tech

Florres helped Tech reach the Class 3A state team final, and was one of three Roadrunners to finish in the top-six of the individual state tournament. Florres was third with a 448 series.

Scarlett Gordon, The Meadows

Gordon was fourth at the Class 3A state individual tournament with a 428 series. Gordon had the second-best score in the qualifying round with a 510.

Michelle Hall, Cheyenne

Hall clinched the final spot in state qualifying with a 444 series before finishing fifth in the Class 3A tournament with a score of 411.

Marisa Philippi, Silverado

The only bowler from Silverado to qualify for the Class 4A state individual tournament, Philippi had an impressive 555 series in qualifying, before finishing fourth with a 490 in the finals.

Coach of the Year

Randy Michalik, Tech

Tech’s boys held off Chaparral in the Class 3A state final, winning 7-2 for their first state championship since 2013. The girls also advanced to the final, losing 7-2 to Boulder City.

Honorable Mention

Jazmyne Compehos, Desert Oasis

Savannah Decker, Valley

Olivia Lampkin, Basic

Angelica Rosado, Tech

Faith Stratton, Spring Valley