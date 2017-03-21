2017 All-State Flag Football Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

First Team

Kenadee Bailey, Boulder City

The senior had 1,541 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns and was third in Southern Nevada with 168 tackles for the Eagles.

Denae Benites, Centennial

The sophomore led Southern Nevada with 17 interceptions and added 49 catches for 995 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Whitley Brow, Foothill

The sophomore finished second in Southern Nevada with 1,932 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Brow also had nine interceptions.

Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial

The sophomore, who was named the Class 4A state Player of the Year by coaches, led Southern Nevada in completion percentage (68.3 percent), passing yards (5,046) and touchdown passes (66). She also ran for 751 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Spartans.

Logan DeLong, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior caught 129 passes for 1,672 yards and finished with 19 total touchdowns for the Class 4A state champions.

Natalie Gennuso, Las Vegas

The junior had 945 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a Northeast League title.

Deborah Grant, Green Valley

The sophomore ran for 2,442 yards and 22 touchdowns to help the Gators capture the Southeast League title.

Angela Hammond, Cheyenne

The senior, who was named the Class 3A state Player of the Year by coaches, had 2,687 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Desert Shields to the Class 3A state title.

Alyssa Karpinski, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior led Southern Nevada with 172 catches and 2,278 receiving yards and finished second in total touchdowns (33) for the Class 4A state champions.

Katy Orellana, Tech

The senior, who was selected as the Class 3A Sunrise League Offensive Player of the Year by coaches, threw for 2,285 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 1,005 yards and 23 touchdowns. She also had nine interceptions on defense for the Roadrunners.

Caitlin Shannon, Coronado

The sophomore, who was named the Class 4A Sunrise Region Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 3,069 yards and 49 touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a state runner-up finish. Shannon also ran for 1,277 yards and 16 scores for Coronado.

LeNae Thomas, Centennial

The senior ran for 1,907 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Thomas also made 93 tackles on defense for the Bulldogs.

Second Team

Betsy Bellinger, Palo Verde

The junior was arguably the Panthers’ top two-way player. She caught a pair of touchdowns in the Sunset Region tournament to lead Palo Verde to a region runner-up finish.

Chantay Dixon, Centennial

The senior led the Bulldogs with 145 tackles and nine sacks. Dixon also had 326 receiving yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Fabray Elam, Western

The senior led Southern Nevada with 3,109 rushing yards on 328 carries. Elam finished with 29 total touchdowns for the Warriors.

Jordan Ford, Shadow Ridge

The junior was second in Southern Nevada with 2,904 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns for the Mustangs.

Kallie Graves, Virgin Valley

The junior threw for 2,925 yards and 38 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a Class 3A Sunrise League title. Graves also ran for 1,030 yards and 20 scores for Virgin Valley.

Brianna Hernandez-Silva, Bonanza

The senior threw for 1,733 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 2,671 yards and 26 scores for the Bengals.

Haylei Hughes, Cimarron-Memorial

The senior had 1,206 receiving yards and 18 TD receptions. She scored 23 total TDs. Hughes also had nine interceptions, returning three for scores, to help the Spartans win the Class 4A state title.

Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista

The sophomore scored 19 total touchdowns and finished second in Southern Nevada with 15 interceptions. Kalaau-Sunia had 1,329 receiving yards and 17 TDs for the Mountain Lions.

Samantha Milanovich, Shadow Ridge

The senior led Southern Nevada with 35 total touchdowns and 15 one-point conversions. Milanovich had 2,710 yards of total offense for the Mustangs.

E’leseana Patterson, Cheyenne

The freshman threw for 1,597 yards and 23 touchdowns. She also ran for 1,212 yards and 12 scores to lead the Desert Shields to the Class 3A state title.

Trinity Rhoades, Coronado

The senior ran for 1,596 yards and seven touchdowns and added 407 yards receiving and four scores. Rhoades also had 108 tackles and 11 sacks on defense to lead the Cougars to a state runner-up finish.

Shawna Slater, Coronado

The junior led the Cougars defense with 106 tackles and 10 interceptions. Slater also had 551 receving yards and three scores to help Coronado to a state runner-up finish.

Coach of the Year

Mark Bailey, Cimarron-Memorial

The fourth-year coach led the Spartans to a 21-1 record and a state championship. Cimarron, which defeated Coronado 24-7 in the final, finished 9-1 in the Northwest League and won its last 11 games of the season.

Honorable Mention

Melanie Ara, Arbor View

Elizabeth Asoau, Cimarron-Memorial

Sydney Babakitis, Foothill

Deszarai Bellender, Durango

Jensen Boman, Coronado

Madison Cheney, Virgin Valley

Bella Cipilli, Green Valley

Nancy De La Torre, Cimarron-Memorial

Diamond Dunlap, Canyon Springs

LillyAna Ghanem, Desert Oasis

Kayla Kipp-Nobles, Centennial

Reina Martin, Arbor View

Christina Mayberry, Green Valley

Madisyn McArthur, Foothill

Courtney O’Neal, Sierra Vista

Avery Rayos, Tech

Makayla Rickard, Desert Oasis

Bianca Rodriguez-Willrich, Shadow Ridge

Makayla Rucks, Arbor View

Erin Zinke, Green Valley