2017 All-State Flag Football Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)
First Team
Kenadee Bailey, Boulder City
The senior had 1,541 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns and was third in Southern Nevada with 168 tackles for the Eagles.
Denae Benites, Centennial
The sophomore led Southern Nevada with 17 interceptions and added 49 catches for 995 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Whitley Brow, Foothill
The sophomore finished second in Southern Nevada with 1,932 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns. Brow also had nine interceptions.
Tiarra Del Rosario, Cimarron-Memorial
The sophomore, who was named the Class 4A state Player of the Year by coaches, led Southern Nevada in completion percentage (68.3 percent), passing yards (5,046) and touchdown passes (66). She also ran for 751 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Spartans.
Logan DeLong, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior caught 129 passes for 1,672 yards and finished with 19 total touchdowns for the Class 4A state champions.
Natalie Gennuso, Las Vegas
The junior had 945 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats to a Northeast League title.
Deborah Grant, Green Valley
The sophomore ran for 2,442 yards and 22 touchdowns to help the Gators capture the Southeast League title.
Angela Hammond, Cheyenne
The senior, who was named the Class 3A state Player of the Year by coaches, had 2,687 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Desert Shields to the Class 3A state title.
Alyssa Karpinski, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior led Southern Nevada with 172 catches and 2,278 receiving yards and finished second in total touchdowns (33) for the Class 4A state champions.
Katy Orellana, Tech
The senior, who was selected as the Class 3A Sunrise League Offensive Player of the Year by coaches, threw for 2,285 yards and 26 touchdowns and ran for 1,005 yards and 23 touchdowns. She also had nine interceptions on defense for the Roadrunners.
Caitlin Shannon, Coronado
The sophomore, who was named the Class 4A Sunrise Region Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 3,069 yards and 49 touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a state runner-up finish. Shannon also ran for 1,277 yards and 16 scores for Coronado.
LeNae Thomas, Centennial
The senior ran for 1,907 yards and scored 28 total touchdowns. Thomas also made 93 tackles on defense for the Bulldogs.
Second Team
Betsy Bellinger, Palo Verde
The junior was arguably the Panthers’ top two-way player. She caught a pair of touchdowns in the Sunset Region tournament to lead Palo Verde to a region runner-up finish.
Chantay Dixon, Centennial
The senior led the Bulldogs with 145 tackles and nine sacks. Dixon also had 326 receiving yards receiving and five touchdowns.
Fabray Elam, Western
The senior led Southern Nevada with 3,109 rushing yards on 328 carries. Elam finished with 29 total touchdowns for the Warriors.
Jordan Ford, Shadow Ridge
The junior was second in Southern Nevada with 2,904 rushing yards and 33 total touchdowns for the Mustangs.
Kallie Graves, Virgin Valley
The junior threw for 2,925 yards and 38 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a Class 3A Sunrise League title. Graves also ran for 1,030 yards and 20 scores for Virgin Valley.
Brianna Hernandez-Silva, Bonanza
The senior threw for 1,733 yards and 22 touchdowns and ran for 2,671 yards and 26 scores for the Bengals.
Haylei Hughes, Cimarron-Memorial
The senior had 1,206 receiving yards and 18 TD receptions. She scored 23 total TDs. Hughes also had nine interceptions, returning three for scores, to help the Spartans win the Class 4A state title.
Jamie Kalaau-Sunia, Sierra Vista
The sophomore scored 19 total touchdowns and finished second in Southern Nevada with 15 interceptions. Kalaau-Sunia had 1,329 receiving yards and 17 TDs for the Mountain Lions.
Samantha Milanovich, Shadow Ridge
The senior led Southern Nevada with 35 total touchdowns and 15 one-point conversions. Milanovich had 2,710 yards of total offense for the Mustangs.
E’leseana Patterson, Cheyenne
The freshman threw for 1,597 yards and 23 touchdowns. She also ran for 1,212 yards and 12 scores to lead the Desert Shields to the Class 3A state title.
Trinity Rhoades, Coronado
The senior ran for 1,596 yards and seven touchdowns and added 407 yards receiving and four scores. Rhoades also had 108 tackles and 11 sacks on defense to lead the Cougars to a state runner-up finish.
Shawna Slater, Coronado
The junior led the Cougars defense with 106 tackles and 10 interceptions. Slater also had 551 receving yards and three scores to help Coronado to a state runner-up finish.
Coach of the Year
Mark Bailey, Cimarron-Memorial
The fourth-year coach led the Spartans to a 21-1 record and a state championship. Cimarron, which defeated Coronado 24-7 in the final, finished 9-1 in the Northwest League and won its last 11 games of the season.
Honorable Mention
Melanie Ara, Arbor View
Elizabeth Asoau, Cimarron-Memorial
Sydney Babakitis, Foothill
Deszarai Bellender, Durango
Jensen Boman, Coronado
Madison Cheney, Virgin Valley
Bella Cipilli, Green Valley
Nancy De La Torre, Cimarron-Memorial
Diamond Dunlap, Canyon Springs
LillyAna Ghanem, Desert Oasis
Kayla Kipp-Nobles, Centennial
Reina Martin, Arbor View
Christina Mayberry, Green Valley
Madisyn McArthur, Foothill
Courtney O’Neal, Sierra Vista
Avery Rayos, Tech
Makayla Rickard, Desert Oasis
Bianca Rodriguez-Willrich, Shadow Ridge
Makayla Rucks, Arbor View
Erin Zinke, Green Valley