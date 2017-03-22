2017 All-State Wrestling Teams

(Click on the logo to start a slideshow with photos of the athletes)

First Team

Andrew Berreyesa, Reno

The senior won the Class 4A state title at 170 pounds, his second championship, as well as the Northern Region crown. He was named the upper weight wrestler of the year in the Northern Region.

Connor Bourne, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore trailed in the third period of the state title bout before coming back to win the 182-pound Class 4A championship with a pin in overtime. He has won the region title in both his years of high school.

Israel Casarez, Reed

The senior was named the Class 4A Northern Region middle weight wrestler of the year after capturing the region and state titles at 152 pounds. It was his second straight state title.

Steele Dias, Green Valley

The sophomore helped the Gators win the Class 4A state and Sunrise Region region titles by winning individually at 106 pounds. He won the state title by fall in just 35 seconds.

Wyatt English, Foothill

The junior went 44-1 with 28 pins and won the Class 4A state and Sunrise Region championships at 138 pounds. He was undefeated against Nevada opponents.

Mauricio Jimenez, Las Vegas

Once the calendar turned to 2017, the junior did not lose. He claimed the Class 4A state title and Sunrise Region championship at 220 pounds.

Sheldon Miller, Carson

The senior won the 285-pound state championship by fall in just 20 seconds. He also won the Class 4A Northern Region title and was named to the All-Northern Region first team.

Robert Razo, Green Valley

The 2016 state champion at 182 pounds moved up to 195 pounds this season and won the Sunrise Region championship. He also came in second at the Class 4A state tournament, losing by decision, 4-1.

Jacob Ruiz, Spanish Springs

The junior won the Class 4A state championship and Northern Region title at 120 pounds. He was named to the All-Northern Region first team.

Antonio Saldate, Las Vegas

The junior won his third Sunrise Region title in a row, and placed second at the Class 4A state tournament after winning the previous two state titles. He finished 52-5 with 36 pins.

Ty Smith, Virgin Valley

The junior collected his third straight state title with 14-5 major decision in the Class 3A 120-pound final. He finished 54-1 with 37 pins.

Cameron Thompson, Battle Mountain

The junior went 22-1 by and won the Class 2A state title by fall at 1:11. It was his third consecutive championship and helped the Longhorns to their fifth team title in a row.

Ian Timmins, Wooster

The senior overcame a knee injury in the Class 4A 126-pound state title match to become the 11th wrestler in Nevada history to win four state championships. He was named the Northern Region lower weight wrestler of the year.

Victor Torres-Parra, Del Sol

After becoming the first Dragon to win a state title last season, the senior followed it up by winning the Class 3A title at 182 pounds. He also won the Southern Region championship.

Alika Villiatora, Shadow Ridge

The senior won the Class 4A state and Sunset Region championships at 132 pounds. He went 38-6 on the year.

Second Team

Elias Aguilar, Bonanza

The senior placed in the top two of the state tournament for the second consecutive year, placing second in the 220-pound division at the Class 4A state tournament after winning the championship last season.

Nico Antuna, Centennial

The junior won the Sunset Region championship by major decision at 138 pounds, then finished second at the Class 4A state tournament.

Ty Arnett, Pershing County

The senior won the Class 2A state championship by fall at 220 pounds. It was the fourth time he qualified for state and his second title.

Jacob Baird, Virgin Valley

The senior won his third state championship by claiming the Class 3A 132-pound title. He also won the Southern Region individual crown, the third of his career.

Brandon Basa, Carson

A four-time state qualifier and three-time placer, the senior broke through with his first championship, winning the Class 4A 113-pound title. He was named to the All-Northern Region first team.

Cole Drescher, Spanish Springs

The senior won the Class 4A 160 pound title after finishing second as a junior. He helped the Cougars finished second in the team scoring.

Peter Enos, Faith Lutheran

Last year’s state champion at 132 pounds, the junior won the Class 4A state title at 145 pounds. He also won the Sunset Region title.

Dyllan Fuchs, Spring Creek

The sophomore won the Class 3A state title at 138 pounds, helping the Spartans win the team championship. He also won the the Northern Region crown by an 11-1 major decision.

Sean McCormick, Churchill County

The sophomore claimed his second state title, winning the Class 3A 145-pound crown. He helped the Greenwave to a second-place finish in the team tournament.

Joey Mazzara, Bishop Gorman

The junior recorded an 11-3 major decision to claim the Sunset Region championship at 170 pounds. He won twice in the Class 4A state tournament and finished as the runner-up.

Joe Miller, McQueen

The junior scored a 4-1 decision to win the Class 4A state title at 195 pounds. He was named to the All-Northern Region first team after winning the region title.

Arath Rangel, Centennial

The senior claimed the Sunset Region title at 285 pounds, then finished second in the Class 4A state tournament. He finished his career by twice placing at the state tournament.

Daniel Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial

The sophomore won the Sunset Region title by fall at 126 pounds. He lost in overtime in the Class 4A state title match.

Trevor Van Vliet, Moapa Valley

The senior won the Class 3A 160-pound state championship, and also won the Southern Region title. He finished the season with a 55-6 record.

Wallace Zernich, Green Valley

The senior won the Sunrise Region titleat 145 pounds before placing second at the Class 4A state tournament. He helped the Gators win their seventh consecutive region title and sixth straight state championship.

Coach of the Year

Jon Ferry, Green Valley

Ferry guided the Gators to their sixth consecutive state championship and seventh straight region crown this season. Green Valley placed nine wrestlers in the top four spots in the state tournament, and had a Gator in all but one of the Sunrise Region championship bouts.

Honrable Mention

Matthew Alejandro, Arbor View

David Burden, Elko

Rudy Cannon, Virgin Valley

Cresent Crandall, Virgin Valley

Andrew Herrera, South Tahoe

Drake McAdow, Damonte Ranch

David Montes, McQueen

Giullian Nakamatsu, Green Valley

Diego Ortega, Western

D.J. Reese, Boulder City

Nathaniel Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial

Luis Salazar, Elko

Jack Swisher, Churchill County

Sheldon Wilkinson, Spring Creek

Will Zernich, Green Valley