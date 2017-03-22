5 players cut by Mets expected to start season with 51s

The New York Mets made five more cuts from major league camp Wednesday morning, and all five should start the season in Las Vegas.

Infielders Gavin Cecchini and Matt Reynolds and reliever Erik Goeddel were optioned to minor league camp, while pitcher Ben Rowen and outfielder Travis Taijeron were reassigned.

All but Rowen, who was not in the organization last season, played for the 51s in 2016.

The moves were unsurprising, though Rowen, who was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, had a shot at making the team’s bullpen.

With Rowen’s reassignment, the odds of Las Vegan Paul Sewald making the Mets’ Opening Day roster have seemingly increased.

Sewald, who closed for the 51s last season, has made an impression as a nonroster invitee at big league camp, giving up two runs in 10 1/3 innings.

The Mets also announced they would play the 51s in an exhibition game March 30 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

