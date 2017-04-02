51s roster features lots of returners but not Lugo, Montero

The 51s were supposed to get either Seth Lugo or Rafael Montero.

Either would have bolstered their rotation.

Instead, they’ll get neither.

The New York Mets were deciding between the two to be their long reliever with the other to be sent down to start in Las Vegas. It appears they had a difficult decision ahead of them, but instead, Lugo’s health made it an easy one.

Lugo will head to the disabled list, dealing with right elbow inflammation, thanks in part to a heavier load during the World Baseball Classic. He joins Juan Lagares, Steven Matz, Brandon Nimmo and David Wright on the disabled list.

That means the 51s, who don’t start play until Thursday, will provide the Mets with reinforcements as these guys get healthy and Jeurys Familia serves his 15-game suspension. The Mets might have finalized their opening day roster, but they’ll have plenty of decisions to make in the next couple weeks that will affect the 51s, likely in a positive way.

For now, the 51s are slated to begin the season with 13 pitchers, though manager Pedro Lopez said earlier in the week Wilfredo Boscan, a starter, will likely spend a week or so in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after arriving late because of visa issues.

Sean Gilmartin, Donovan Hand, Ricky Knapp and Adam Wilk will also be in the rotation.

Roster features returnees

Among the 25 players expected to begin with the 51s, 13 played for Las Vegas at some point last season.

Travis Taijeron, Gavin Cecchini, Paul Sewald, Chasen Bradford and Jeff Glenn were with the team all of last year, while Matt Reynolds, Kevin Plawecki, Erik Goeddel and Gilmartin were back and forth between Las Vegas and New York.

Others, like Knapp, Beck Wheeler, Kevin McGowan and Xorge Carrillo, also made appearances in Las Vegas.

51s come home, begin workouts

The 51s arrived in Las Vegas on Saturday from Port St. Lucie, Florida. They had their first team workout at Cashman Field on Sunday. After a day off Monday, they’ll participate in Tuesday’s Media Day and work out Tuesday night before heading to El Paso.

They will begin their season Thursday in El Paso against last year’s division-winning Chihuahuas. They’ll play five games in Texas before returning for their their home opener April 11 at Cashman Field.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.