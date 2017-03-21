Posted 

Barry Bonds joining San Francisco Giants as special adviser

In this June 28, 2016, file photo, Miami Marlins hitting coach Barry Bonds looks from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Bonds has joined the San Francisco Giants front office as a special adviser, the team announced Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (Carlos Osorio, File/AP)

Miami Marlins hitting coach Barry Bonds looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 at Citi Field in New York. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

Miami Marlins hitting coach Barry Bonds watches batting practice before a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 23, 2016, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Mar 10, 2014; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; San Francisco Giants former outfielder Barry Bonds waves to the fans prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Scottsdale Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO — Barry Bonds is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser.

The team said Tuesday the home run king will attend a few days of spring training, starting Wednesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. He’ll also visit the Giants’ minor league teams.

He’ll report to CEO Larry Baer, who called Bonds’ contributions to the organization “legendary.”

Bonds says the Giants will “always be my family,” and he looks forward to “spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”

The seven-time NL MVP spent his final 15 seasons with the Giants. He finished his career with 762 home runs. He was fired last fall as the Miami Marlins hitting coach after one season.

 