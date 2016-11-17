Posted 

Boston’s Porcello, Nationals’ Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

Boston’s Porcello, Nationals’ Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

web1_7411766-be659d123adc4afc980767df85558e72_7411766.jpg
In this Sept. 3, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello works against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning of a baseball game, in Oakland, Calif. Tight races are expected for the Cy Young awards, with Corey Kluber, Justin Verlander and Rick Porcello up for the American League honor. (Ben Margot, File/AP)

Boston’s Porcello, Nationals’ Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

web1_7411766-ddc3f0a523eb4992b076b513084a8908_7411766.jpg
In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer winds up during the first inning in Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series, against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Washington. Scherzer, Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester are competing for the National League Cy Young Award. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File/AP)

Boston’s Porcello, Nationals’ Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

web1_7411766-697ecf68dc8c4181a635df4e149f7a21_7411766.jpg
These are 2016 file photos showing, from left, Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks, Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester and Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer. Hendricks, Lester and Scherzer are competing for the National League Cy Young Award. (File/AP)

Boston’s Porcello, Nationals’ Scherzer win Cy Young Awards

web1_7411766-01a4314548034c51a724eb15b0c09018_7411766.jpg
These are 2016 file photos showing, from left, Cleveland Indians' Corey Kluber, Boston Red Sox' Rick Porcello and Detroit Tigers' Justin Verlander. Tight races are expected for the Cy Young awards, with Kluber, Verlander and Porcello up for the American League honor. (File/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Rick Porcello of the Boston Red Sox has won the AL Cy Young Award by a narrow margin and Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals has taken the NL prize.

Porcello led the majors with 22 wins, and beat out Detroit’s Justin Verlander and Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in results announced Wednesday.

Porcello got just eight first-place votes from members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America while Verlander drew 14. But Porcello drew more support across the board and was listed by all 30 voters — Verlander was left off two ballots.

Scherzer become the sixth pitcher to win the Cy Young in both leagues, earning the NL honor by a wide margin. He led the majors with 284 strikeouts and topped the league with 20 wins, and beat out Chicago Cubs teammates Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks.

Scherzer won the AL honor in 2013 while pitching in a Detroit rotation with Porcello and Verlander, and has now joined Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Gaylord Perry and Roy Halladay as winners in both leagues.

 