Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds tickets for Big League Weekend sell out in hours

Brad Collins spent his morning Monday waiting in line outside of Cashman Field.

He arrived at 7 a.m. with his friends — the first people there — and spent hours killing time time playing with his phone, talking to his friends and standing around — all for ticket to Big League Weekend, which will take place March 25-26 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

Tickets went on sale at noon, both at the box office and online. By the early afternoon, the two games were sold out.

Fans are lined up for Big League Weekend tickets. They go on sale at noon. Mostly Cubs fans here. pic.twitter.com/c5UfwusWjk — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) February 13, 2017

“I was here last year. I know how it works. If you’re not one of the first people in line, you don’t get tickets,” Collins said. “I’m a big Cubs fan. Got to go see the Cubs when they come to Vegas so that’s why I’m down here.”

Around 50 people were in line around 11:30 a.m. and tickets were limited to four per order, both online and in person, but between that and presold tickets, they went fast.

It’s not the first time the 51s have sold out the event on the first day, but an avid interest in the Cubs, especially following their World Series victory certainly helped tickets go quickly.

“I think there’s a heightened enthusiasm this year that we haven’t seen in past years and I think it’s obviously winning the World Series is a big part of it,” 51s president Don Logan said. “I think Kris Bryant is a big part of that, having been the MVP, being a Vegas guy, he really lived up to all the hype on the biggest stage.”

The event draws not only Las Vegas locals, but plenty of people from Chicago — this is the 13th consecutive year the Cubs have come — and the opposing team this case is the Reds.

Most of the people lined up at the box office Monday were Cubs fans, with many decked out in gear, though there were a few Reds fans sprinkled in.

Pete Rampino, one of the many lined up, was a Reds season ticket holder in the past. But Rampino is from Massachusetts and is a Red Sox fan and doesn’t have a particular rooting interest for Big League Weekend — he just wanted to see good baseball.

“We had this on our calendar as soon as we saw it in the paper. It’s something great for the whole city of Las Vegas because there’s so many people here,” Rampino said. “I wish they’d do it more than once.”

