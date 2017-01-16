Posted 

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

video_7790481_0.mov
Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs (WNDU - South Bend, IN/Inform)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016694903390_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him by Anthony Rizzo, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016695680753_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him for a group photo during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016697027190_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama holds up a ticket for Wrigley Field presented to him by Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016703962491_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama is presented with personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey by Anthony Rizzo, center, and Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016707285789_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama is presented with personalized Chicago Cubs baseball away jersey by Anthony Rizzo, right, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. Cubs manager Joe Maddon is at left. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016713130364_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama holds up a 'W' flag signed by the Cubs during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. On the far left are Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts, and manager Joe Maddon. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016715687301_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cubs manager Joe Maddon, center, after the president was give a "W' flag during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. Also on stage is and co-owner Laura Ricketts, far left. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

Chicago Cubs visit White House to celebrate World Series win with Obama

web1_ap17016719124475_7790481.jpg
President Barack Obama shakes hands Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama’s final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

 