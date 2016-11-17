Cubs and Reds to faceoff during Big League Weekend at Cashman Field

Before the World Series champion Chicago Cubs wrap up their Spring Training schedule and begin their title defense, they’ll make their annual stop at Cashman Field next spring.

The host Las Vegas 51s announced Thursday that the Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas on March 25-26 for Big League Weekend, marking the 13th straight year — and 16th overall — the Cubs have come to town.

This is the third time the Reds will appear at Big League Weekend.

Last year, Cashman Field hosted the Cubs and Mets, with whom the 51s are affiliated. The teams split the series in front of two sellout crowds.

Game times for the weekend are still to be announced, but ticket packages are available now by calling the 51s’ office.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, who is likely to be named NL MVP on Thursday, will provide local appeal.The Reds’ Amir Garrett, who was drafted out of high school in Henderson, and Dilson Herrera, who played for the 51s last season before being dealt at the Trade Deadline, might also appear in the series.

“The two-game series between the Cubs and Reds will provide a great atmosphere in the ballpark,” 51s president Don Logan said in a release. “The fans, both locally and the tourists that visit during this event will have a memorable time. The Cubs have such a tremendous nationwide fan-base and Las Vegas has become a ‘second’ Spring Training home for them.”

