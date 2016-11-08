Cubs’ Kris Bryant announced as finalist for National League MVP

NEW YORK — Fresh off leading the Chicago Cubs to their first World Series title in more than a century, slugger Kris Bryant and several teammates could soon be hoisting more hardware.

Bryant, a former star at Bonanza High School in Las Vegas, is among the top three vote-getters for the NL MVP award, with Cubs manager Joe Maddon and pitchers Jon Lester and Kyle Hendricks in contention for other honors.

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced the finalists Monday. Voting was completed before the postseason, and award winners will be announced next week on MLB Network.

A season after he was the NL Rookie of the Year, Bryant hit 39 home runs with 102 RBIs while batting .292. The third baseman also scored a league-high 121 runs.

Washington second baseman Daniel Murphy, who batted .347 for the NL East champions, and Dodgers rookie shortstop Corey Seager also are up for NL MVP.

AL batting champion Jose Altuve of Houston, 2014 winner Mike Trout of the Angels and Boston outfielder Mookie Betts are the AL finalists. The MVPs will be announced Nov. 17.

The AL Cy Young Award is between Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, Boston’s Rick Porcello and Detroit’s Justin Verlander. In the NL, it’s Lester, Hendricks or Washington’s Max Scherzer on Nov. 16.

Detroit’s Michael Fulmer, the Yankees’ Gary Sanchez and Cleveland’s Tyler Naquin are finalists for AL Rookie of the Year. Seager, Dodgers teammate Kenta Maeda and Washington’s Trea Turner are the NL contenders, with the top rookies announced next Monday.

Maddon, Washington’s Dusty Baker and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers are up for NL Manager of the Year. Cleveland’s Terry Francona, who guided his team into the World Series, Texas’ Jeff Banister and Baltimore’s Buck Showalter are the AL candidates. Those honors will be awarded Nov. 15.

The Cubs led the majors with 103 wins during the regular season.

Last year, Chicago won three major awards after reaching the NL Championship Series. In addition to Bryant earning rookie honors, Maddon was the NL Manager of the Year and pitcher Jake Arrieta took home the NL Cy Young Award.