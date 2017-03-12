Dominic Smith highlights first round of Mets cuts

First baseman Dominic Smith, who appears headed for Triple-A Las Vegas, was among the nine prospects in the New York Mets’ first round of cuts on Saturday.

Smith, who is Mets’ second-ranked prospect, hit .185 in big league camp in 27 at-bats this spring.

“I thought he didn’t hit like he normally does. I think he’s always hit. The thing I was impressed most with is he came into camp in great shape. That’s impressive for a young guy,” Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters in Florida.

Smith told reporters that he had reported to camp 24 pounds lighter a year after hitting .302 with 14 home runs and 91 RBIs in 130 games for Double-A Binghamton.

Amed Rosario, the team’s No. 1 prospect, is still in Major League camp after the first round of cuts, but he is also widely expected to begin this season at Triple-A after hitting .341 with 73 hits in 54 games at Double-A Binghamton last season.

The Mets other cuts Saturday were P.J. Conlon, David Roseboom, Kevin McGowan, Corey Taylor, Logan Taylor, Phillip Evans, Luis Guillorme and Champ Stuart.

Of that group, only McGowan has appeared at Triple-A, pitching in 1 2/3 innings for the 51s last season.

Many of the players appeared at Double-A Binghamton, including Roseboom and Logan Taylor, who both spent the entire year there.

51s in the WBC

In the past week, the 51s have had a chance to showcase themselves in international play as the World Baseball Classic has gotten underway.

Seth Lugo impressed, tossing 5 1/3 innings of one-hit ball on Friday against Venezuela’s lineup of All-Stars.

Also in that game, T.J. Rivera hit a two-run home run to end the game via mercy rule.

As of Sunday morning, Rivera was hitting .143 in two games, while Brandon Nimmo was hitting .200 atop Italy’s lineup while Gavin Cecchini was at .250 for Italy and Ty Kelly at .250 for Israel.

Fedde off to scoreless start

Las Vegas native and former UNLV pitcher Erick Fedde tossed three scoreless innings Saturday facing a lineup composed of six of the Mets’ regulars mixed in with a few prospects, including a couple — Rosario and Matt Reynolds — who expected to start the season with the 51s.

Fedde, a first-round draft pick in 2014, is the Nationals’ top pitching prospect

He has now tossed seven scoreless innings in three spring training outings.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.