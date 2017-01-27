Five Mets prospects in ESPN’s top 100 list

Could a future MVP be starting at shortstop next season for the Las Vegas 51s?

ESPN’s Keith Law released the last of his top 100 prospects list Friday with Mets prospect Amed Rosario, who he wrote had “MVP potential,” third overall. Also on the list, first baseman Dominic Smith (29) and pitchers Thomas Szapucki (60), Robert Gsellman (76) and Justin Dunn (84).

Rosario, who is widely expected to make the jump to Triple-A this season, split time between Class-A Advanced St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton last year, hitting .324 and racking up 155 hits in 120 games.

“He has MVP potential as a true shortstop who will be above average defensively and projects to hit .300 with some walks and power,” Law wrote.

Law also wrote that Rosario is just “scratching the surface of his offensive potential,” projecting him to eventually hit 15-20 homers.

MLB.com has yet to release its own top 100 prospects list, but it had Rosario third shortstop prospects behind the Yankees’ Gleyber Torres and the Braves’ Dansby Swanson.

Second on Law’s list, Dominic Smith, a big first baseman, should also appear at Triple-A this season.

Smith hit 14 homers at Double-A Binghamton last season, and Law wrote he sees untapped power.

“Given the progress Smith has already made in games this year, I expect 20-plus homers from him this year or next along with the same high averages and doubles totals he posted in 2015 and 2016,” Law wrote.

While Szapucki and Justin Dunn are still in the lower levels of the minors, Gsellman could also see time at Triple-A, though he finished the season with the Mets last year and could also slot into their bullpen or potentially rotation if Zack Wheeler begins the year in the bullpen.

Last week, Law ranked the Mets’ farm system seventh after a jump from 16th in 2017.

