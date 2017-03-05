Former, future 51s scatter around the world to compete in World Baseball Classic

Many of last year’s — and likely this year’s — 51s are leaving Port St. Lucie, Florida, and scattering around the world this week to compete in the World Baseball Classic.

The World Baseball Classic officially kicks off in the early hours of Monday morning when Israel meets home team Korea in Seoul.

* Ty Kelly, who played in 81 games for the 51s last season, will play for Israel, which qualified for its first WBC last September.

* On Thursday, team Italy will play its first game in Jalisco, Mexico, where Brandon Nimmo and Gavin Cecchini will represent the organization.

* Puerto Rico is also in that pool, and T.J. Rivera and Seth Lugo, both of whom played for the 51s last season, will compete.

* Rene Rivera, the Mets’ backup catcher who played very briefly for the 51s last year, will also play for Puerto Rico.

* Xorge Carrillo, who also played briefly for the 51s last year — and could return this year — will be on team Mexico, as will Mets reliever Fernando Salas.

* Three more Mets — Jeurys Familia, Jose Reyes and Hansel Robles — will play for the Dominican Republic.

* Mets prospect Nabil Crismatt will compete for Colombia.

* And two more prospects, Nelmerson Angela and Ezequiel Zabaleta, will be in the designated pitcher pool for the Netherlands and Colombia respectively.

One former 51 who won’t be competing in the World Baseball Classic?

Noah Syndergaard, who told reporters in Florida this week “ain’t nobody made it to the Hall of Fame or World Series playing in the WBC.”

51s TICKETS ON SALE

The tickets will go on sale at noon both at the Cashman Field box office and online through Ticketmaster.

Tickets range from between $11-30, with prices jumping slightly when purchased on the day of game.

The 51s will be bringing back their staples: Smith’s Dollar Menu Monday, Budweiser Beer Nights on Thursdays and fireworks on Fridays.

Though they have not released their full promotional schedule, some dates to look out for include April 29, May 27, June 24 and July 29, which are jersey nights. April 28 will be Star Wars night and on Aug. 19, they will give away hats.

OPENING FOR RIVERA?

Mets third baseman David Wright suffered yet another injury and he is unlikely for opening day. A roster spot might be open for T.J. Rivera to start the year with the Mets.

Rivera was the Pacific Coast League’s leading hitter and hit .333 in 33 games with the Mets last season.

According to a report from MLB.com, a Mets official called Rivera and Kelly the top two candidates for the last bench spot, though Kelly was designated for assignment last month. He cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.