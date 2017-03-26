Former Stars managers return to Las Vegas

Posted Updated 

Riggleman: The Reds will get back to their glory days (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) scores a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs players and staff leave the field after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 in their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds' Michael Lorenzen (21) catches a fly ball from Chicago Cubs' Williams Perez (54) during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds' Patrick Kivlehan (75) gets Chicago Cubs' Taylor Davis (82) out at first base during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fan cheers as the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' John Andreoli (72) falls to the ground after getting hit by a pitch from the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' John Andreoli (72) falls to the ground after getting hit by a pitch from the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) gets to first base against Chicago Cubs' Taylor Davis (82) during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the Chicago Cubs descend into the dugout after winning their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs Charcer Burks (91) makes the game ending catch during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans watch the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Taylor Davis (82) gets Cincinnati Reds' Arismendy Alcantara (30) out at first base during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs infielder Carlos Penalver (3) hits the ball during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) returns to the dugout after scoring a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) returns to the dugout after scoring a home run against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Cincinnati during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) prepares to bat against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs batter John Andreoli (72) falls to the ground after getting hit with the ball during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field against the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Cincinnati Reds first base coach Pat Kelly motions to a player during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds' Patrick Kivlehan (75) slides into third base against the Chicago Cubs during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds manager Jim Riggleman, left, and first base coach Pat Kelly talk during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds first base coach Pat Kelly during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds first base coach Pat Kelly looks over a bat in the dugout during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (5) successfully runs past Cincinnati Reds right fielder Patrick Kivlehan (75) and into first base during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery (38) pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto (19) hits the ball during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Cincinnati Reds' Arismendy Alcantara (30) rounds third base after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs pitcher David Berg (55) throws during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Mike Montgomery (38) pitches to Cincinnati Reds' Billy Hamilton (6) during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans try to get a foul ball as the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (86) hits a home run against Cincinnati during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Chesny Young (85) fields a grounder from the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans wander the halls while the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) gets out Cincinnati Reds right fielder Patrick Kivlehan (75) at first base during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. (5) catches a fly ball from the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (86) misses a grounder from Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) as Chicago Cubs' Chesny Young (85) looks on during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Hendricks (28) pitches to the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs fans cheer as their team plays the Cincinnati Reds during a Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) slides into second base during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) signs autographs for fans before playing the Cincinnati Reds in the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) scores a run against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The field is prepared before the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Robert Stephenson (55) throws during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) bats against the Cincinnati Reds during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cub's Kris Bryant (17) hits the ball during their Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

First base coach Kelly Pat (33), right, and manager Jim Riggleman (35), second from right, during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

First base coach Kelly Pat (33), right, and manager Jim Riggleman (35), second from right, during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Young fans wait for a chance to see players before the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Barry Sorenson, left, waits with children Ashlynn, 10, center, and Hudson, 8, before the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Corcino (55) signs items for fans before the Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Corcino (55) signs items for fans before the Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Arismendy Alcantara (30) warms up before going up to bat during their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A fan gets a signed ball before the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto slides safely into second base in the first inning as Chicago Cubs second baseman Ian Happ, left, and shortstop Chesny Young wait to make a play at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans along the concourse are silhouetted before the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws a pitch at the top of the first inning during their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Las Vegas showgirls pose with fans before the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs at the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Las Vegas showgirls wait on the field to pose with fans before the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs at the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans hope to get autographs and greet players before the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A young fan gets his ball signed by Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Corcino (55) before their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A young fan signs his own ball while waiting to have it signed by Chicago Cubs players before their Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A crew prepares the diamond before the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs for a Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans hope to get autographs before the Big League Weekend baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs during the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Fans wait for Chicago Cubs players to emerge form the dugout before the Big League Weekend baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

Cincinnati Reds first base coach Pat Kelly watches batting practice for their game against the Chicago Cubs at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cincinnati Reds bench coach Jim Riggleman watches his team take batting practice at Cashman Field ahead of playing the Chicago Cubs in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cincinnati Reds bench coach Jim Riggleman walks onto Cashman Field during batting practice for their game against the Chicago Cubs in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Fans are silhouetted against the sky after the Big League Weekend baseball game at Cashman Field in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

By BETSY HELFAND
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Jim Riggleman hasn’t forgotten his last game as manager of the Las Vegas Stars.

The Stars — now the 51s — lost 23-2 to Colorado Springs in 1992, eliminating them from the Pacific Coast League playoffs.

Riggleman found his starting pitcher, Adam Peterson, sitting in the dugout after he had yanked him, cigarette in hand, hair still sweaty.

“Sorry about that, Skip. I didn’t have much,” Peterson told Riggleman.

Shortly after, Riggleman moved up, becoming the manager of the San Diego Padres, the first of four major league teams he managed.

This weekend, both Riggleman and fellow former Stars manager Pat Kelly are back at Cashman Field with the Cincinnati Reds for Big League Weekend.

Kelly managed the Stars in 1990 and Riggleman took over a season later, managing them from 1991-92.

Kelly, now the manager of the Reds’ Double-A team in Pensacola, Florida, said he had an enjoyable time in Las Vegas, though the Stars finished 58-86 that year.

“We weren’t very good and we didn’t have very good pitching,” Kelly said. “Obviously in this ballpark, if you don’t have good pitching, you’re in trouble. It was a lot of double figures runs-wise for both teams.”

Kelly’s most lasting memory of his time in Las Vegas includes a game filled with brawls against the Phoenix Firebirds.

“It erupted like three or four times. It was the last game of a series (and) there were enough threats made that they locked my team in the clubhouse,” Kelly said. “We couldn’t leave until the Phoenix teams went to the airport and boarded their plane.”

Before this weekend, Kelly hadn’t made it back to Cashman Field, with his managerial career taking him to numerous minor league teams across the country. Kelly is set to begin his third season at the helm of the Blue Wahoos.

 

Meanwhile, Riggleman, who took over for Kelly, went on to manage the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and most recently the Washington Nationals, compiling a 662-824 (.445) record over 12 seasons as a major league manager.

In 2012, Riggleman latched on with the Reds and worked his way through the system, managing the Blue Wahoos before jumping to Triple-A and eventually becoming the Reds’ third base coach.

Since 2016, he’s held his current job as the team’s bench coach.

But this weekend, he was managing once more at Cashman Field as Reds manager Bryan Price stayed behind in Arizona.

When he was managing in Las Vegas in the early ’90s, it was his first time at the Triple-A level and he had heard “nightmarish stories” about the level before he started.

“Maybe they’re upset with their plight in baseball, maybe they feel like they should be in the big leagues, they were late cuts from spring training, whatever, but I had none of that,” Riggleman said. “My experience here was so wonderful with my players.”

Except, maybe, the way it ended. Years later, Riggleman can laugh about the 23-2 loss, though in the moment, it was a little less funny.

“(It was) just a really great experience in Triple-A baseball with a great group of ballplayers I had here,” Riggleman said. “The people, the fans, just everything about Las Vegas was nothing but first class.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.

 