Here’s how you can watch Indians-Cubs World Series Game 5 in Las Vegas

The World Series between the Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs continues tonight with Game 5, a game where the Indians could take the championship hopes away from the Cubs with a win.

Cleveland leads the series 3-1 after taking Game 4 Saturday night in Chicago. With a Chicago win tonight, the series will take a one-day break and resume Tuesday while teams travel back to Cleveland for Game 6.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer (12-8) will take the ball for the Indians while left-hander Jon Lester (19-5) will start on the mound for the Cubs.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 5 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:15 p.m PDT

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KBAD-AM (920)

NEXT UP

Game 6: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Tuesday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.

