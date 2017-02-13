Here’s the Cactus League team capsules

A look at the Cactus League teams entering spring training, including key players each club acquired and lost, and days of the first workout for pitchers and catchers:

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

■ Manager: Torey Lovullo (first season)

■ 2016: 69-93, fourth place in National League West

■ Training town: Scottsdale, Arizona

■ Park: Salt River Fields

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: RHP Taijuan Walker, RHP Fernando Rodney, C Chris Iannetta, C Jeff Mathis, SS Ketel Marte, INF Daniel Descalso, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker, OF Gregor Blanco, RHP Tyler Jones

■ He’s outta here: Manager Chip Hale, 2B-SS Jean Segura, C Welington Castillo, RHP Daniel Hudson, OF Rickie Weeks, OF Mitch Haniger, OF Peter O’Brien.

■ Going campin’: The cast of players isn’t much different, but there’s a new regime running things this spring. With the expensive acquisition of Zack Greinke (six years, $206 million), the Diamondbacks thought they had the makings of a contender last year, but the team faltered badly as one of the season’s major disappointments, leading to the firing of Hale and general manager Dave Stewart, and the reassignment of Tony La Russa from chief baseball officer to chief baseball analyst. The Diamondbacks went to Boston for new leadership, luring GM Mike Hazen to fill the general manager’s job and Red Sox bench coach Lovullo to serve as manager. The new men in charge did only minor tinkering with the roster, though, believing the team’s core had the talent to compete. The rotation is shaky behind Greinke, although young Robbie Ray, who had 218 strikeouts last season, is promising and the Diamondbacks hope Walker can show the form he flashed two years ago in Seattle. The big questions are whether Shelby Miller can recover from his awful season, and can lefty Patrick Corbin build on his improved pitching after he was demoted to the bullpen last year? The top position battle is at shortstop between Chris Owings, Nick Ahmed and Marte. Expect Brandon Drury to make his permanent move to second base. There are a couple of spots up for grabs in the bullpen, although Enrique Burgos, Randall Delgado, Jake Barrett and Rodney, the team’s new closer at age 39, appear locks.

CHICAGO CUBS

■ Manager: Joe Maddon (third season)

■ 2016: 103-58, first place in National League Central, NL champions, World Series champions

■ Training town: Mesa, Arizona

■ Park: Sloan Park

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: RHP Wade Davis, OF Jon Jay, RHP Koji Uehara, LHP Brett Anderson, RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Brian Duensing

■ He’s outta here: CF Dexter Fowler, OF Jorge Soler, LHP Aroldis Chapman, RHP Jason Hammel, LHP Travis Wood, C David Ross, RHP Trevor Cahill, OF Chris Coghlan, RHP Joe Smith

■ Going campin’: There are a couple of intriguing questions, but the Cubs are a legitimate threat for baseball’s first repeat World Series winner since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. NL Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant (Bonanza High product) leads a deep lineup that could be even better if Kyle Schwarber can put together a full season. The rotation also is in good shape, led by Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Kyle Hendricks, just 24 years old and coming off a breakout season. Chapman left in free agency, but the Cubs bolstered the back end of their bullpen by trading for Davis and signing Uehara to a $6 million, one-year contract. There is an opening in center field, where Jay and Albert Almora Jr. could split time after Fowler signed with St. Louis. Mike Montgomery is the favorite to jump into Hammel’s slot in the rotation. The leadoff spot in the lineup also is worth watching, but the Cubs begin spring training in great shape for their title defense.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

■ Manager: Rick Renteria (first season)

■ 2016: 78-84, fourth place in American League Central

■ Training town: Glendale, Arizona

■ Park: Cameback Ranch

■ First workout: Tuesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: RHP Lucas Giolito, INF Yoan Moncada, LHP Derek Holland, RHP Reynaldo Lopez, C Geovany Soto, OF Peter Bourjos

■ He’s outta here: Manager Robin Ventura, LHP Chris Sale, OF Adam Eaton, OF Austin Jackson, DH Justin Morneau, C Alex Avila, RHP Matt Albers

■ Going campin’: The rebuild is underway. After four straight losing seasons, the White Sox decided it was time for a makeover. That meant trading their ace (Sale) and a quality outfielder (Eaton). In return, they loaded up on prospects. Moncada, acquired from Boston, is considered one of the top young talents in baseball. Chicago also got three young pitchers from Washington in the Eaton deal, including prized prospect Giolito along with the hard-throwing Lopez — who made the team’s playoff roster — and 2016 first-round draft pick Dane Dunning. But the White Sox remain open for business. Jose Quintana seems likely to be dealt after winning a personal-best 13 games, posting a career-low 3.20 ERA and making his first All-Star team. Todd Frazier could be on the move coming off a 40-homer season, and closer David Robertson could be an attractive piece for a contender. Renteria, known for his patience and positive outlook, is getting another chance to manage in Chicago after serving as Ventura’s bench coach last year. After managing the Cubs in 2014, Renteria was unceremoniously let go so they could hire Joe Maddon. It worked out well for the North Siders, who ended a 108-year championship drought last season following their own major overhaul.

CINCINNATI REDS

■ Manager: Bryan Price (fourth season)

■ 2016: 68-94, fifth place in National League Central

■ Training town: Goodyear, Arizona

■ Park: Goodyear Stadium

■ First workout: Tuesday/Friday

■ He’s here: RHP Scott Feldman, RHP Drew Storen, RHP Austin Brice, OF Desmond Jennings

■ He’s outta here: RHP Dan Straily, C Ramon Cabrera, RHP J.J. Hoover, OF Steve Selsky, RHP Alfredo Simon, RHP Ross Ohlendorf, RHP Keyvius Sampson

■ Going campin’: The Reds have stabilized after two years of trading away core players as part of a massive rebuild. They opened last season with five starters on the disabled list, and their decision not to sign an experienced closer turned out to be ruinous. Once their starters got healthy, they became competitive, going 36-37 after the All-Star break. The bullpen was one of the worst in major league history, so the Reds signed Storen in the offseason to bring in an experienced closer. They traded their top starter in Straily to the Marlins for prospects and replaced him in the rotation with Feldman. There will be an open competition for the fifth spot. The Reds think they can be competitive this season if starters Anthony DeSclafani and Homer Bailey are healthy and the bullpen becomes respectable — there’s plenty of competition for relief roles. Bailey, however, just had surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow and is expected to start the season on the disabled list. Former All-Star catcher Devin Mesoraco is expected back from his second hip operation, and the everyday lineup is anchored by Joey Votto and Billy Hamilton. After losing 98 and 94 games in the last two years, the Reds are hoping they’ve bottomed out.

CLEVELAND INDIANS

■ Manager: Terry Francona (fifth season)

■ 2016: 94-67, first place in American League Central, AL champions, lost to Chicago Cubs in World Series

■ Training town: Goodyear, Arizona

■ Park: Goodyear Ballpark

■ First workout: Tuesday/Sunday

■ He’s here: 1B-DH Edwin Encarnacion, OF Austin Jackson, LHP Boone Logan, RHP Carlos Frias, OF Wily Mo Pena, CF Bradley Zimmer, SS Eric Stamets

■ He’s outta here: 1B-DH Mike Napoli, OF Coco Crisp, OF Rajai Davis, C Chris Gimenez, 1B Jesus Aguilar, OF Marlon Byrd, RHP Jeff Manship

■ Going campin’: The Indians are all in this season. After making the World Series for the first time since 1997, Cleveland intends to get back and finish the job this time. Seizing on that momentum, the Indians were aggressive in free agency and landed one of the biggest prizes on the market, signing Encarnacion to a $60 million, three-year contract — the richest for a free agent in club history. One of baseball’s most feared hitters, Encarnacion has averaged 39 homers over the past five seasons and his presence alone will help Francona’s lineup. For the second year in a row, left fielder Michael Brantley’s right shoulder will be a hot topic during camp. He played just 11 games last season, but following another surgery, there is hope he can return on a full-time basis. Super reliever Andrew Miller intends to pitch in the World Baseball Classic, but the Indians will closely monitor how much he’s used.

COLORADO ROCKIES

■ Manager: Bud Black (first season)

■ 2016: 75-87, third place in National League West

■ Training town: Scottsdale, Arizona

■ Park: Salt River Field at Talking Stick

■ First workout: Tuesday/Feb. 20

■ He’s here: 1B Ian Desmond, LHP Mike Dunn, RHP Greg Holland, INF Alexi Amarista

■ He’s outta here: Manager Walt Weiss, LHP Jorge De La Rosa, C Nick Hundley, LHP Boone Logan, 1B-OF Ben Paulsen, OF Ryan Raburn, INF Daniel Descalso, RHP Eddie Butler.

■ Going campin’: Black signed a three-year deal to take over for Weiss, who stepped down when his contract expired after four years in charge of the Rockies. They finished 75-87 last season, their best record since 2010. Black is respected for his pitching acumen, which will come in handy at Coors Field. This team has the offense and starting pitching to stay in contention for a playoff spot late into the season. The lineup includes baseball’s RBI leader from a year ago, Nolan Arenado, as well as Carlos Gonzalez, Trevor Story, NL batting champion DJ LeMahieu and Desmond, the All-Star outfielder/shortstop who’s learning to play first base this season. The starting rotation is anchored by Chad Bettis, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer three months ago and was recently pronounced cancer-free. One of Colorado’s deficiencies last season was its bullpen, which blew 28 saves. The team shored it up with the additions of Dunn and Holland, the lights-out Kansas City closer who missed last season after undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

■ Manager: Ned Yost (eighth season)

■ 2016: 81-81, third place in American League Central

■ Training town: Surprise, Arizona

■ Park: Surprise Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: OF Jorge Soler, RHP Jason Hammel, RHP Nate Karns, DH Brandon Moss, RHP Al Alburquerque, RHP Bobby Parnell, RHP Brandon League

■ He’s outta here: RHP Wade Davis, DH Kendrys Morales, OF Jarrod Dyson, RHP Luke Hochevar, RHP Peter Moylan, LHP Tim Collins

■ Going campin’: After back-to-back World Series trips, the Royals dropped back to .500 last season. But they still believe they have the pieces to make another postseason run, even after right-handed pitcher Yordano Ventura’s tragic death in a car accident in the Dominican Republic. That leaves another unexpected spot available in the starting rotation, where the Royals were already anticipating competition for the fifth job. The starting lineup returns largely intact, with the exception of Soler taking over as the everyday right fielder and Moss replacing Morales at DH. The Royals will also get 3B Mike Moustakas back from reconstructive knee surgery, and will have lefty Jason Vargas ready to go after he missed most of last season following Tommy John surgery. The margin for error is slim for Kansas City, but with a bevy of players hitting free agency next year, this could be the last good chance to compete for an AL Central title for a while.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

■ Manager: Mike Scioscia (18th season)

■ 2016: 74-88, fourth place in American League West

■ Training town: Tempe, Arizona

■ Park: Tempe Diablo Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: OF Cameron Maybin, 2B Danny Espinosa, INF Luis Valbuena, OF Ben Revere, RHP Jesse Chavez, C Martin Maldonado

■ He’s outta here: RHP Jered Weaver, LHP C.J. Wilson, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, INF Gregorio Petit, C Jett Bandy

■ Going campin’: The Angels return from their worst season of Scioscia’s long tenure with hopes for a quick rebound. Despite the salary constraints caused by owner Arte Moreno’s free-spending past, general manager Billy Eppler capably addressed the Angels’ two biggest lineup problems by putting the well-rounded Maybin in left field and Orange County native Espinosa at second base. Eppler even added veteran depth behind them with Revere and Valbuena, who could also play extensively at first base if Albert Pujols returns slowly from offseason foot surgery. Scioscia must figure out his rotation this spring, and the Angels might still be looking to add starting pitching. They’re hoping Garrett Richards reclaims top form after deciding against Tommy John surgery, while Matt Shoemaker is returning from a line drive off his head. The Angels’ goal is to capitalize on the prime of two-time AL Most Valuable Player Mike Trout, who says he still has room to improve.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

■ Manager: Dave Roberts (second season)

■ 2016: 91-71, first place in National League West, lost to Cubs in NL Championship Series

■ Training town: Glendale, Arizona

■ Park: Camelback Ranch

■ First workout: Thursday/Feb. 21

■ He’s here: 2B Logan Forsythe, 1B-OF Darin Ruf, OF Brett Eibner, LHP Vidal Nuno

■ He’s outta here: INF-OF Howie Kendrick, C Carlos Ruiz, 2B Chase Utley, RHP Louis Coleman, RHP Jose De Leon, RHP Carlos Frias

■ Going campin’: The Dodgers are coming off their fourth consecutive NL West title and making the NL Championship Series, so they have to be considered favorites to repeat as division champions. SS Corey Seager hit .308 with 26 home runs to become the franchise’s 17th NL Rookie of the Year. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will lead a deep rotation, with fellow lefty Rich Hill re-signed as the No. 2 starter. Prized rookie left-hander Jose Urias made a splash in limited innings last season and will push to join the rotation on a regular basis. They re-signed closer Kenley Jansen as the bullpen anchor and kept third baseman Justin Turner as a leader in the clubhouse. Outfielder Yasiel Puig will be in the spotlight again after nearly being traded at the midseason deadline. He could be relegated to a platoon role in the deep outfield corps unless he consistently plays at the level he showed in his first two seasons.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

■ Manager: Craig Counsell (third season)

■ 2016: 73-89, fourth place in National League Central

■ Training town: Phoenix

■ Park: Maryvale Baseball Park

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: 1B Eric Thames, 3B Travis Shaw, RHP Neftali Feliz, C Jett Bandy, LHP Tommy Milone

■ He’s outta here: 1B Chris Carter, RHP Tyler Thornburg, C Martin Maldonado, RHP Blaine Boyer

■ Going campin’: The rebuilding project appears to be moving along on schedule entering the second full season under general manager David Stearns. Ryan Braun has the largest veteran contract left to move, though the slugger making $20 million this season is also content in Milwaukee. He says he’s looking forward to working with the next generation of Brewers. Slick-fielding Orlando Arcia, the first key piece to arrive in the majors, enters his first full season as the starting shorstop. A new-look infield will also feature Thames at first and Shaw at third, two left-handed hitters who provide balance to the lineup. The bullpen needs a closer with Thornburg shipped to the Red Sox in the offseason for Shaw. Feliz and holdover Corey Knebel are the likely top candidates. In the rotation, Wily Peralta hopes the improvement he showed over the final 10 starts of 2016 carries over to this season, while Junior Guerra and Zach Davies look to build off solid rookie campaigns.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

■ Manager: Bob Melvin (seventh season)

■ 2016: 69-93, fifth place in American League West

■ Training town: Mesa, Arizona

■ Park: Hohokam Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Sunday

■ He’s here: 3B Trevor Plouffe, RHP Santiago Casilla, RF Matt Joyce, CF Rajai Davis, 3B Adam Rosales, RHP Paul Blackburn, LF Alejandro De Aza

■ He’s outta here: 3B Danny Valencia, CF Brett Eibner, LHP Dillon Overton

■ Going campin’: The A’s are coming off a second straight last-place finish and the worst two-year run for the franchise since 1978-79, before Billy Ball, the Bash Brothers or Moneyball. Oakland spent much of last season shedding some of its top players like Josh Reddick, Rich Hill and Coco Crisp before losing them in free agency. New team president Dave Kaval has helped excite the fan base with talk of a potential new stadium in Oakland and more amenities. Improving the product on the field would help even more. It starts with ace Sonny Gray, who won just five games in an injury-plagued season last year. Left fielder Khris Davis (42 homers) and shortstop Marcus Semien (27 homers) provide the power in a lineup that gets a jolt of speed with Davis’ return to Oakland. A bullpen led by Ryan Madson, Sean Doolittle, John Axford and Casilla also figures to be a strength.

SAN DIEGO PADRES

■ Manager: Andy Green (second season)

■ 2016: 68-94, fifth place in National League West

■ Training town: Peoria, Arizona

■ Park: Peoria Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Saturday

■ He’s here: RHP Jhoulys Chacin, RHP Trevor Cahill, C Luis Torrens

■ He’s outta here: CF Jon Jay, C Derek Norris, RHP Tyson Ross, INF-OF Alexi Amarista, RHP Edwin Jackson, RHP Carlos Villanueva, 3B Adam Rosales, RHP Brandon Morrow

■ Going campin’: The Padres are in a deep rebuilding mode and executive chairman Ron Fowler doesn’t expect them to be competitive for at least two seasons. A glaring example of the rebuild is the starting rotation, where all five starters on the 2016 Opening Day roster are gone. The most experienced guys in the rotation are Chacin, a free agent acquisition, and Clayton Richard, who at 33 is the oldest player on the team. The most promising pitcher returning is Luis Perdomo, who made the jump from Class A to the majors as a Rule 5 draftee and led the team’s starters in victories with nine. Perdomo began the season in the bullpen before being moved into the rotation, finishing 9-10 with a 5.71 ERA. Others expected to be in the mix for rotation spots are Jarred Cosart, left-hander Christian Friedrich and Paul Clemens. Besides sorting out the rotation, the Padres will continue the experiment of using Christian Bethancourt as a catcher, pitcher and outfielder.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

■ Manager: Bruce Bochy (11th season)

■ 2016: 87-75, second place in National League West, NL wild card, lost to Cubs in NL division series

■ Training town: Scottsdale, Arizona

■ Park: Scottsdale Stadium

■ First workout: Tuesday/Friday

■ He’s here: RHP Mark Melancon, C Nick Hundley, 3B Jae-gyun Hwang, RHP Josh Johnson, RF Justin Ruggiano, LHP Alberto Rodriguez

■ He’s outta here: RHP Santiago Casilla, RHP Sergio Romo, LHP Javier Lopez, LF Angel Pagan, RHP Jake Peavy, RF Gregor Blanco, INF Ehire Adrianza, RHP Joe Nathan

■ Going campin’: San Francisco’s run of even-year championships ended when the Giants were beaten in the division series by the eventual World Series champion Cubs. The Game 4 elimination loss went the way much of the season did, with Bochy using five relievers in the ninth inning in search of any success. Instead, Chicago scored four runs to win 6-5 and end San Francisco’s season. The Giants blew 32 saves during the season, including nine in September, leading to the departures of stalwarts Casilla, Romo and Lopez, who played key roles in the titles in 2010, ’12 and ’14. Melancon will try to solidify the closer role after converting 47 of 51 save chances last season with Pittsburgh and Washington. With a rotation headed by Madison Bumgarner, Johnny Cueto, Matt Moore and Jeff Samardzija, and a lineup featuring Buster Posey, Hunter Pence and Brandon Crawford, Melancon should have plenty of opportunities for more saves.

SEATTLE MARINERS

■ Manager: Scott Servais (second season)

■ 2016: 86-76, second place in American League West

■ Training town: Peoria, Arizona

■ Park: Peoria Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Sunday

■ He’s here: SS Jean Segura, OF Jarrod Dyson, 1B-3B Danny Valencia, OF Mitch Haniger, RHP Yovani Gallardo, LHP Drew Smyly, C Carlos Ruiz, RHP Shae Simmons, LHP Marc Rzepczynski, RHP Casey Fien

■ He’s outta here: RHP Taijuan Walker, 1B Adam Lind, OF Nori Aoki, 1B Dae-Ho Lee, OF Franklin Gutierrez, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Nathan Karns, LHP Vidal Nuno, RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, RHP Drew Storen, C Jesus Sucre

■ Going campin’: The Mariners are coming off a surprising 86-win campaign that kept them in the playoff chase until the next-to-last day of the regular season. Servais accomplished his first-year task of changing the culture in the clubhouse, buoyed in part by huge seasons from Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz. But the roster makeover by general manager Jerry Dipoto didn’t stop after one season. The Mariners were extremely active in the offseason, completing 12 trades in an attempt to get younger and more athletic. The outfield is completely changed with the additions of Dyson and Haniger, and the starting rotation is deeper thanks to the acquisitions of Gallardo and Smyly. Most of the open jobs in spring training will be rounding out the bullpen and bench. Otherwise, the Mariners appear mostly set.

TEXAS RANGERS

■ Manager: Jeff Banister (third season)

■ 2016: 95-67, first place in American League West, lost to Toronto in AL division series

■ Training town: Surprise, Arizona

■ Park: Surprise Stadium

■ First workout: Wednesday/Feb. 21

■ He’s here: RHP Andrew Cashner, RHP Tyson Ross, 1B James Loney

■ He’s outta here: LHP Derek Holland, CF Ian Desmond, DH Carlos Beltran, 1B Mitch Moreland, RHP Colby Lewis

■ Going campin’: The Rangers won an AL-high 95 games last year and have been West champions in both seasons under Banister, but they are five seasons removed from back-to-back World Series appearances (2010-11). They are set at the top of the rotation with Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish, while young lefty Martin Perez is coming off 33 starts. New additions Ross and Cashner are former Padres teammates. Moreland, a Gold Glove winner, Desmond and Beltran left in free agency. Mike Napoli is set to rejoin the team for a third stint to play first base. Carlos Gomez will move to center field, where he was a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner in Milwaukee, after hitting eight homers in 33 games for Texas at the end of last season. The designated hitter spot will be flexible, and possible options include 2010 AL Most Valuable Player and five-time All-Star outfielder Josh Hamilton, in camp on a minor league deal and working at first base after missing last season following three operations on his left knee.