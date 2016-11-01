How to watch Cubs-Indians World Series Game 6 in Las Vegas

The World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians continues tonight, and Cleveland again has a chance to take it all with its 3-2 lead.

The Cubs will start right-hander Jake Arrieta (18-8) while the Indians will use right-hander Josh Tomlin (13-9) on the mound.

A Cubs win will even the series and stretch it to Game 7 in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the game in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

NEXT UP

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, 5:08 p.m., FOX

