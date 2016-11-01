Posted 

How to watch Cubs-Indians World Series Game 6 in Las Vegas

John Dileo, right, and Mathew Gudin of the Progressive Field ground crew paint touch up the World Series logo along the first baseline Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in preparation for Tuesday night's baseball game six of the World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs in Cleveland. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians continues tonight, and Cleveland again has a chance to take it all with its 3-2 lead.

The Cubs will start right-hander Jake Arrieta (18-8) while the Indians will use right-hander Josh Tomlin (13-9) on the mound.

A Cubs win will even the series and stretch it to Game 7 in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch the game in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: KVVU/FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

 

