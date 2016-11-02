How to watch Cubs-Indians World Series Game 7 tonight in Las Vegas

The World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians continues tonight with Game 7, and tonight, the winner will be crowned.

The series is tied 3-3 after the Cubs stretched the series to Game 7 with a 9-3 win in Game 6 Tuesday.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (16-8) will start on the mound for the Cubs while right-hander Corey Kluber (18-9) will take the ball for the Indians.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch in Las Vegas:

Place: Progressive Field, Cleveland

Time: 5 p.m. PDT

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required), Postseason.TV live stream (subscription required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

