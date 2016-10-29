How to watch Indians-Cubs World Series Game 4 in Las Vegas

The World Series between the Cleveland Indians and Chicago Cubs continues today with Game 4 at Wrigley Field.

The Indians lead the series 2-1 after taking Game 3 in Chicago on Friday night.

Right-hander Corey Kluber (18-9) will start on the mound for the Indians, while John Lackey (11-8) will start for the Cubs.

Here’s everything you need to know if you want to watch Game 4 on television in Las Vegas:

Place: Wrigley Field, Chicago

Time: 5:08 p.m. PDT

TV: FOX (Cox 5, DirecTV 5, CenturyLink 5, Dish 5)

Online: Fox Sports Go live stream (cable credentials required)

Radio: KRLV-AM (1340)

NEXT UP

Game 5: Indians at Cubs, Sunday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 6: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Tuesday, 5:08 p.m.

Game 7: (if necessary) Cubs at Indians, Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.

Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.