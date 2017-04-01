Introducing the Las Vegas Nine

During Big League Weekend at Cashman Field, Chicago Cubs broadcasters Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies chatted about what a baseball town Las Vegas has become.

They mentioned Kris Bryant, of course — and a couple of innings later the National League’s reigning MVP from Bonanza High lit the fuse on a two-run bomb that might have detonated on Washington Avenue if not for a stiff crosswind.

They mentioned Las Vegas High’s Bryce Harper, who preceded Bryant as NL MVP with the Washington Nationals.

They mentioned Bishop Gorman’s Joey Gallo, another young swatting sultan who is trying to find his groove with the Texas Rangers.

Had they put a pencil to their scorecard, they could have mentioned an entire roster of guys who played ball at Southern Nevada high schools on their way to the big leagues.

To commemorate Opening Day of another baseball season, here is one idea of what a lineup card for the Las Vegas Nine might look like:

LEFT FIELD

Marty Cordova, Bishop Gorman

1995 AL Rookie of the Year while playing for Twins; hit .274 over nine MLB seasons

CENTER FIELD

Ryan Ludwick, Durango

Hit 37 HRs, drove in 113, batted .299 for Cardinals en route to making 2008 All-Star team

RIGHT FIELD

Bryce Harper, Las Vegas

2015 NL MVP led league in HRs (42), runs (118) and on-base(.460), slugging (.649) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.109).

THIRD BASE

Kris Bryant, Bonanza

Batted .292 with 39 HRs and 102 RBIs; named 2016 NL MVP for World Champion Cubs.

SHORTSTOP

Brian Dallimore, Clark

Son of former UNLV coach Fred Dallimore smacked grand slam in first MLB start for Giants.

SECOND BASE

Marty Barrett, Rancho

Set MLB playoff record with 24 hits for Red Sox in 1986; pulled off hidden ball trick three times.

FIRST BASE

Chris Carter, Sierra Vista

Recent Yankees acquisition hit 39 HRs for Brewers in 2016 to lead NL.

CATCHER

Doug Mirabelli, Valley

Spent 12 seasons in The Show; caught Tim Wakefield’s knuckleballs; played in 2004 World Series.

PITCHER

Greg Maddux, Valley

Hall-of-Famer won 355 games, four Cy Youngs, four ERA titles, 18 Gold Gloves and was eight-time All-Star.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Tyler Houston, Valley

Former No. 2 overall draft pick played every position except CF, P during eight MLB seasons.

BULLPEN

Mike Morgan, Valley

Pitched in big leagues for 22 seasons over parts of five decades for 12 teams.

Mike Maddux, Rancho

Nationals pitching coach was 39-37 over 15 major league seasons.

Tyler Anderson, Spring Valley

Lefty was 5-6 with 3.54 ERA in 19 starts for Rockies in 2016.

Mike Dunn, Cimarron-Memorial

Marlins career leader in games pitched with 371; now pitching out of Rockies’ bullpen.

Michael Blazek, Arbor View

Starting fourth season in Brewers bullpen.

Chasen Shreve, Bonanza

Lefty pitched in 59 games for Yankees in 2015, 37 in 2016.

Brandon Kintzler, Palo Verde

Saved 17 games in 2016 during seventh season with Twins.

Aaron Blair, Spring Valley

Started 15 games as Braves rookie in 2016.

Brad Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial

Started 17 games for 2007 Cardinals, won eight.

Eric Ludwick, Eldorado

Pitched for four MLB teams, was part of Mark McGwire trade from A’s to Cardinals.

BENCH

Joey Gallo, Bishop Gorman

Hit single, double and homer in 2015 MLB debut with Rangers.

Tommy Pham, Durango

Starting fourth season as Cardinals reserve outfielder; hit nine HRs in 2016.

Chad Hermansen, Green Valley

Former Pirates’ first-round pick spent six seasons in the bigs.

Zach Walters, Cimarron-Memorial

First major league hit broke up no-hit bid by Marlins’ Jose Fernandez.

Joey Rickard, Bishop Gorman

Batted .268 in 85 games with 13 doubles, five HRs as Orioles rookie in 2016.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.