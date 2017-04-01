Posted Updated 

Introducing the Las Vegas Nine

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, talks with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, talks with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant at third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Marty Cordova follows through on a double to right field against the Anaheim Angels in the sixth inning, Thursday, July 4, 2002, in Anaheim, Calif. (John Hayes/AP)

Texas Rangers' Ryan Ludwick runs home after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, March 4, 2015, in Surprise, Ariz. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

FILE- In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper watches his home run against the New York Mets during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Harper has already hit five home runs in spring training and Nationals manager Dusty Baker says it's because the slugger is making solid contact with everything he swings at. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) smiles at the end of an inning during an exhibition game against the Cincinnati Reds at Cashman Field on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas News Bureau)

San Francisco Giants second baseman Brian Dallimore attemps to field a groundball hit for a single by Los Angeles Angels' Garret Anderson in the first inning of a spring training game, Wednesday, March 30, 2005, in Tempe, Ariz. (Paul Connors/AP)

New York Mets Darryl Strawberry slides safely into second base with a stolen base in the fifth inning as Boston Red Sox Marty Barrett fields the late throw from catcher Rich Gedman as teammate Spike Owen backs up the play during fifth inning action in the sixth game of the World Series at New York?s Shea Stadium in New York on Saturday night, Oct. 25, 1986. (Peter Southwick/AP)

New York Yankees' Chris Carter bats against the Atlanta Braves in a spring training baseball game, Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

Boston Red Sox's Doug Mirabelli loses his bat while swinging and missing at a pitch during the ninth inning of Boston's 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (Winslow Townson/AP)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Greg Maddux pitches to the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2008. The Dodgers won 2-1. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyler Houston eyes his solo home run during the fourth inning, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2000, against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The home run, which came off of Geraldo Guzman, proved to be the game-winner, as the Brewers defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3. (Roy Dabner/AP)

Texas Rangers starter Mike Morgan delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday, July 29, 1999 at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Morgan pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his 400th career start, and the Rangers hit three solo homers off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Juan Guzman in a 3-1 victory (Roberto Borea/AP)

Boston Red Sox winning starting pitcher Mike Maddux delivers a throw against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning of American League play at Boston's Fenway Park Sunday, Aug. 25, 1996. Boston defeated Seattle 8-5. (Steven Senne/AP)

Colorado Rockies' Tyler Anderson throws during a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, March 20, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (Darron Cummings/AP)

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mike Dunn throws during spring baseball practice in Scottsdale, Ariz., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Milwaukee Brewers' Michael Blazek throws during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Phoenix. (Morry Gash/AP)

New York Yankees' Chasen Shreve catches a ball during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Brandon Kintzler throws during a baseball spring training workout in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (David Goldman/AP)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Aaron Blair throws in the first inning in a spring training baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Clearwater, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' starting pitcher Brad Thompson reacts to hitting Chicago Cubs' Milton Bradley with a pitch which scored Ryan Theriot from third during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Saturday, July, 11, 2009. (Paul Beaty/AP)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Joey Hamilton (L) leaves the mound after being taken out by manager Jim Fregosi and replaced by Eric Ludwick (R) during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, April 8. Hamilton threw 2 1/3 innings giving up 7 earned runs on 9 hits. Minnesota won 11-9. (AP)

Texas Rangers Joey Gallo hits a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (LM Otero/AP)

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Pham hits a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in St. Louis. The Reds won 7-4. (Billy Hurst/AP)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Chad Hermansen hits his first major league home run during the second inning Sunday, Sept. 26, 1999, in Chicago against the Cubs. (Stephen J. Carrera/AP)

Cleveland Indians' Zach Walters hits an RBI single off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher J.A. Happ during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 11, 2015, in Cleveland. (Ron Schwane/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Joey Rickard hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the thirds inning of a spring training baseball game, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Kissimmee, Fla. (John Raoux/AP)

National League's Kris Bryant, of the Chicago Cubs, left, talks with National League's Bryce Harper, of the Washington Nationals, during batting practice prior to the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 12, 2016, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

By Ron Kantowski
Las Vegas Review-Journal

During Big League Weekend at Cashman Field, Chicago Cubs broadcasters Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies chatted about what a baseball town Las Vegas has become.

They mentioned Kris Bryant, of course — and a couple of innings later the National League’s reigning MVP from Bonanza High lit the fuse on a two-run bomb that might have detonated on Washington Avenue if not for a stiff crosswind.

They mentioned Las Vegas High’s Bryce Harper, who preceded Bryant as NL MVP with the Washington Nationals.

They mentioned Bishop Gorman’s Joey Gallo, another young swatting sultan who is trying to find his groove with the Texas Rangers.

Had they put a pencil to their scorecard, they could have mentioned an entire roster of guys who played ball at Southern Nevada high schools on their way to the big leagues.

To commemorate Opening Day of another baseball season, here is one idea of what a lineup card for the Las Vegas Nine might look like:

LEFT FIELD

Marty Cordova, Bishop Gorman

1995 AL Rookie of the Year while playing for Twins; hit .274 over nine MLB seasons

CENTER FIELD

Ryan Ludwick, Durango

Hit 37 HRs, drove in 113, batted .299 for Cardinals en route to making 2008 All-Star team

RIGHT FIELD

Bryce Harper, Las Vegas

2015 NL MVP led league in HRs (42), runs (118) and on-base(.460), slugging (.649) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.109).

THIRD BASE

Kris Bryant, Bonanza

Batted .292 with 39 HRs and 102 RBIs; named 2016 NL MVP for World Champion Cubs.

SHORTSTOP

Brian Dallimore, Clark

Son of former UNLV coach Fred Dallimore smacked grand slam in first MLB start for Giants.

SECOND BASE

Marty Barrett, Rancho

Set MLB playoff record with 24 hits for Red Sox in 1986; pulled off hidden ball trick three times.

FIRST BASE

Chris Carter, Sierra Vista

Recent Yankees acquisition hit 39 HRs for Brewers in 2016 to lead NL.

CATCHER

Doug Mirabelli, Valley

Spent 12 seasons in The Show; caught Tim Wakefield’s knuckleballs; played in 2004 World Series.

PITCHER

Greg Maddux, Valley

Hall-of-Famer won 355 games, four Cy Youngs, four ERA titles, 18 Gold Gloves and was eight-time All-Star.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Tyler Houston, Valley

Former No. 2 overall draft pick played every position except CF, P during eight MLB seasons.

BULLPEN

Mike Morgan, Valley

Pitched in big leagues for 22 seasons over parts of five decades for 12 teams.

Mike Maddux, Rancho

Nationals pitching coach was 39-37 over 15 major league seasons.

Tyler Anderson, Spring Valley

Lefty was 5-6 with 3.54 ERA in 19 starts for Rockies in 2016.

Mike Dunn, Cimarron-Memorial

Marlins career leader in games pitched with 371; now pitching out of Rockies’ bullpen.

Michael Blazek, Arbor View

Starting fourth season in Brewers bullpen.

Chasen Shreve, Bonanza

Lefty pitched in 59 games for Yankees in 2015, 37 in 2016.

Brandon Kintzler, Palo Verde

Saved 17 games in 2016 during seventh season with Twins.

Aaron Blair, Spring Valley

Started 15 games as Braves rookie in 2016.

Brad Thompson, Cimarron-Memorial

Started 17 games for 2007 Cardinals, won eight.

Eric Ludwick, Eldorado

Pitched for four MLB teams, was part of Mark McGwire trade from A’s to Cardinals.

BENCH

Joey Gallo, Bishop Gorman

Hit single, double and homer in 2015 MLB debut with Rangers.

Tommy Pham, Durango

Starting fourth season as Cardinals reserve outfielder; hit nine HRs in 2016.

Chad Hermansen, Green Valley

Former Pirates’ first-round pick spent six seasons in the bigs.

Zach Walters, Cimarron-Memorial

First major league hit broke up no-hit bid by Marlins’ Jose Fernandez.

Joey Rickard, Bishop Gorman

Batted .268 in 85 games with 13 doubles, five HRs as Orioles rookie in 2016.

Contact Ron Kantowski at rkantowski@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0352. Follow @ronkantowski on Twitter.

 