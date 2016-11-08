Posted 

Kris Bryant meets crying Cubs fan, talks World Series win on ‘Kimmel’ — VIDEO

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant celebrates after defeating the Cleveland Indians in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (David Richard/USA Today Sports)

Nov 4, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; (from left to right) Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo and center fielder Dexter Fowler and third baseman Kris Bryant and right fielder Jason Heyward celebrate during their World Series parade outside of Wrigley Field on Addison Street. (Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports)

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Indians in the first inning in game six of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. (Tommy Gilligan/USA Today Sports)

Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant hits a home run during the fourth inning of Game 5 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016, in Chicago. (David J. Phillip/AP)

By KIRA TERRY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Chicago Cubs third baseman, and Las Vegan, Kris Bryant made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Monday night and got to meet the infamous crying Cubs fan.

Ryan Slagle, the Cubs fan who gained fame after being seen sobbing on camera following Chicago’s World Series victory, was invited onto the stage to meet Bryant during the segment.

 

Bryant, who Monday was announced as one of three nominees for the National League MVP award, brought a goat — wearing the Cubs W flag — to the show, but it didn’t make it out onto stage with him.

Kimmel and Bryant talked everything from his dad, Mike Bryant, playing a huge role in his interest in baseball growing up to getting married in January and all the support the team has received from the fans.

 

“From all the stories I hear, (my dad) was a really good player,” Bryant told Kimmel. “He stays with me when he comes and visits and he leaves (for Wrigley Field) before I even wake up. He’s (at Wrigley Field) hanging with the fans.”

Bryant also talked about how he thinks the rain delay during Game 7 of the World Series helped the Cubs get the win over the Cleveland Indians.

 

“We recouped and had a meeting in the weight room,” Bryant said. “It was devastating giving up the lead. It wasn’t going to be easy, it’s never easy with the Chicago Cubs.

”We had a meeting and it was more of like ‘we’ve come all this way, we love everybody here, it’s nobody’s fault, we’re still going to do this, we’ve been doing it all year, we came back a lot’ and to do it in the biggest game ever, it’s special for us.”

Bryant continued his talk show appearances with a stop by the ‘The Ellen Show,’ with Cubs catcher David Ross, which airs today.

 

