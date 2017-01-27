Kris Bryant voted to Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is the next player voted to be on Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball, the company announced Thursday.

Bryant, who is from Las Vegas, will have his card appear in the 2017 Topps Baseball Series 1. The series goes on sale Feb. 1.

“It’s a huge honor with Card No. 1 depicting legends before me,” Bryant said in a news release. “It’s very humbling and nice to know it came from the fans.”

Bryant follows Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout, who was the fan-voted choice for 2016, and baseball legends such as Jackie Robinson, Ted Williams, Mike Piazza and Derek Jeter who have graced the first Topps card of the year.

“Kris Bryant is an outstanding player with an infectious personality,” David Leiner, General Manager and Vice President of Topps North American Sports & Entertainment said in the release. “He’s done so much in his career and has created fans throughout baseball regardless of team loyalties. He’s the perfect pick for Card No. 1 for 2017 Topps Baseball.”

Bryant finished his 2016 season with a World Series win and a National League MVP honor. The Las Vegan also tied the knot before the year was over by marrying longtime sweetheart Jessica Delp on Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

