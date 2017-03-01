Las Vegas 51s single-game tickets go on sale Monday

Single game tickets for the 51s will go on sale noon Monday at Cashman Field box office. Tickets are also available online through Ticketmaster.

The 51s will begin their 35th season on April 6, with the home opener set for April 11 against the Fresno Grizzlies.

Reserve tickets are $11, plaza seats are $14, field seats $16 and dugout seats $30. Those prices go up slightly when purchased on the day of game.

As usual, the 51s will have Smith’s Value Menu Monday every week, along with Budweiser Dollar Beer Nights on Thursdays and fireworks on Fridays.

The 51s have not released their full promotional calendar yet but jersey nights are set for April 29, May 27, June 24 and July 29. April 28 will be Star Wars Night and Aug. 19 will be Hat Night.