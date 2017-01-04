Las Vegas 51s unveil 35th anniversary logo for upcoming season

The 51s unveiled a anniversary logo Wednesday, commemorating their upcoming 35th season.

The logo, which is blue and orange New York Mets colors, is in the design of the “Welcome to Las Vegas,” sign and combines both the team’s alien head logo and stars, as a nod to the franchise’s past name.

The commemorative logo will be worn as a sleeve patch during the 2017 season.

“We are excited about the ‘35 Seasons Logo’ and we wanted to incorporate both the Stars and 51s in the logo,” 51s president Don Logan said in a release. “This franchise has a very proud tradition with all of the great players that have been a part of this organization as members of the Padres, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets.”

The 51s began as the Las Vegas Stars in 1983 and are the longest-running professional sports franchise in Las Vegas. They will begin their 2017 campaign on April 6 against El Paso.

“We have provided the best in fun, family oriented entertainment for the citizens of Southern Nevada for over three decades. 51s baseball is a very important entity in this community,” Logan said. “The (Pacific Coast League) possesses a rich tradition and has been in existence for 114 years (inaugural season in 1903). The PCL provides a high caliber of competition in Triple-A baseball and has always provided a great product for the fans to come out to the ballpark to enjoy. The fan support we’ve had for 34 seasons has solidified that fact.”

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.