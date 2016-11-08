Las Vegas’ Kris Bryant to hit ‘Kimmel,’ ‘Ellen’ this week

Chicago Cubs third baseman and Las Vegan Kris Bryant is making his post-World Series win talk show rounds this week.
Bryant, who helped the Cubs win the World Series last week, will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight and then make a stop by “The Ellen Show” on Tuesday.
Off to LA with gramps for @JimmyKimmelLive and @TheEllenShow! @D_Ross3 ✈️✈️✈️— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) November 7, 2016
Other guests on Kimmel’s show tonight include Carol Burnett and music from Vic Mensa Ft. Travis Barker.
Contact Kira Terry at kterry@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3880. Follow @kiraterry on Twitter.