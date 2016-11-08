Las Vegas’ Kris Bryant to hit ‘Kimmel,’ ‘Ellen’ this week

Chicago Cubs third baseman and Las Vegan Kris Bryant is making his post-World Series win talk show rounds this week.

Bryant, who helped the Cubs win the World Series last week, will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight and then make a stop by “The Ellen Show” on Tuesday.

Cubs catcher David Ross will join Bryant on Ellen.

Other guests on Kimmel’s show tonight include Carol Burnett and music from Vic Mensa Ft. Travis Barker.

