Mets announce minor leaguers invited to Major League Spring Training

The New York Mets announced their minor leaguers who would be invited to Major League Spring Training, and the list included past and future Las Vegas 51s.

Pitchers and Las Vegas natives Chasen Bradford, Paul Sewald were extended invites, as well as outfielder Travis Taijeron. All three played for Las Vegas last season.

Bradford finished last year 5-3 with a 4.80 ERA in 56 games for the 51s. Sewald was 5-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 19 saves in 23 opportunities. Taijeron hit .275 with 19 home runs and 88 RBIs in his second season in Las Vegas last year.

Others extended invites include Xorge Carrillo, P.J. Conlon, Phillip Evans, Luis Guillermo, Kevin McGowan, David Roseboom, Dominic Smith, Champ Stuart, Corey Taylor and Logan Taylor, some of whom could wind up at Triple-A next season.

Mets pitchers and catchers will report to Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Feb. 12, position players will report five days later and the team will hold its first workout on Feb. 19.

